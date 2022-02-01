ICR Hosts Kendra Scott CEO Tom Nolan on the Welcome to the Arena Podcast

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott, recently appeared on Episode 72 of ICR’s “Welcome to the Arena” podcast.

Welcome to the Arena is hosted by Tom Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of ICR. Mr. Ryan spoke with Mr. Nolan about the origin story of the company, its emphasis on philanthropy and the Kendra Scott Foundation, its brand values, the company’s vision for the next decade, and more.

The Welcome to the Arena podcast has featured discussions with CEOs, CFOs, financial analysts, members of the media, investment bankers, private equity executives and others who influence and create value for public and private-equity backed companies. The podcast made its debut in August 2021, airing episodes roughly every two weeks, and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, home accessories, and a men’s collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy,” and has donated over $50M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott’s customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Dillard’s, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 2,500 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

