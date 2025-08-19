ICP Securities Inc. Reports Strong Client Performance in First Half of 2025

ICP Securities Inc., a leading Canadian brokerage firm specializing in market making, trading, and capital markets advisory, announced strong performance results across its client base for the first half of 2025 compared to the second half of 2024. The results underscore the firm’s ongoing commitment to building robust, dynamic, and secure markets through its ICP Premium™ service.

Key first-half performance highlights include:

60% increase in average daily trading volume – marking six consecutive months of growth across client issuers.

33% increase in client share prices – reflecting strong investor confidence and improved market liquidity.

45% increase in average client market capitalization – demonstrating significant value creation for an increasing segment of higher market capitalization companies of $500MM+.

“Our mission is simple: deliver results that matter,” said Mike Sardo, Head of Sales, Insight Capital Partners. “These first-half outcomes are a testament to the power of ICP Premium™ and the strength of our market-making expertise. By supporting issuers with stability, transparency, and liquidity, we help create the conditions for sustainable growth.”

ICP Premium™ continues to provide clients with tailored market support, ensuring greater trading efficiency and long-term market integrity. With decades of experience in high-frequency trading and capital markets strategy, ICP Securities remains a trusted partner for public companies seeking growth and broader awareness in today’s competitive financial environment.

For more information about ICP Premium™ and ICP Securities Inc., please visit icpsecurities.com.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc., is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member specializing in automated market making, liquidity provision, and capital markets execution services. Founded in 2023, ICP utilizes its proprietary technology platform, ICP Premium™, to enhance liquidity, quote health, and execution quality for a broad range of public issuers and institutional investors.

The founders, David Campbell and Ian Clark, recognized the need for a comprehensive market-making solution that goes beyond passive quoting to deliver meaningful, active liquidity tailored for small and mid-cap public companies.

ICP Securities Inc., is committed to transparency, client-centric service, and innovative strategies that align stock price behavior with the underlying business success of its clients in today’s modern and automated Canadian capital markets.

*Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Media Contact:

David Campbell, President

ICP Securities Inc.

david@icpartners.ca

Or

Olga Konstant, Marketing

Olga.konstant@icpartners.ca

SOURCE: ICP Securities Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire