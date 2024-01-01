Iconic Animation Producer/Writer Butch Hartman, Creator of Nickelodeon Mega-Hits The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, Launches Independent Animation Studio to Produce Original Faith-Based and Mainstream Programming for Kids and Families

Butch Hartman Studios Hits Ground Running with The Garden Cartoon property and Deals in Place with Angel Studios, BMG-Global and Capitol Records; Robust Development Slate Combines Family Fun and Positive Characters with Topnotch Production Quality

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legendary animation pioneer Butch Hartman, creator of such iconic children’s shows as Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, has launched his own independent animation studio to produce and finance uplifting, original faith-based and mainstream programming for kids and families.









An inaugural member of Animation Magazine’s Hall of Fame, Butch Hartman is a multiple Emmy® and ANNIE Award®– nominated and BMI Award-winning animator, writer, director, producer, illustrator, and actor who has been entertaining and inspiring kids and families for four decades. Hartman’s show The Fairly OddParents, which debuted almost 25 years ago, is Nickelodeon’s second longest-running television series of all time behind SpongeBob SquarePants. New generations of kids are now finding the series on Netflix. Hartman followed that breakout show with three more successful Nick series: Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy and Bunsen is a Beast. Hartman’s shows are seen in dozens of international markets, have generated enormous fan loyalty and millions of dollars in merchandising revenue.

First up for the new studio is the expansion of The Garden Cartoon, created by Butch and exec produced by his wife Julieann through Garden Productions. Season one of this charming animated series for kids is available on Angel Studios (The King of Kings) and on a variety of streaming platforms through distribution partner N Circle Entertainment. Production is underway on Season Two while several Garden Cartoon movies, some timed to Christian holidays, will be distributed by BMG-Global, distributor of family-friendly, faith-based films, and other global distributors. Capitol Records will continue to handle select songs from the series. Griffin Gmelich and Bill Sondheim have handled sales for The Garden Cartoon property.

“Our stories and shows are created and curated with families in mind,” says Hartman. “We’re working with some of the best animators in the business, many of whom I’ve worked with on other shows, to offer an enriching experience suitable for children of all ages. Our mandate is to provide safe entertainment where kids can be enthralled, excited and encouraged to set their imaginations free. My Christian faith has convinced me that in a world of almost unbearable uncertainty, the importance of fun and empowering kids’ entertainment has never been more profound.”

Butch Hartman Studios is a full-service production studio, with over 40 animation crew members (including many veterans of past Hartman productions) working from locations around the globe to create impactful kids programming that entertains and matters. Longtime colleague Taylor Bradbury is a senior producer at the company.

The extensive development slate for Butch Hartman Productions, which is privately funded, includes original faith-based properties as well as mainstream shows that contain positive messages and characters. Among the many projects in active development are:

LITTLE HARPS



A Guardian Angel school prepares new recruits to help kids down on earth. (Ages 3-8).

DRAGON DRIVE-THRU



Three little dragons run a fast-food stand in a medieval town. (Ages 5-8)

FAMILY FUSION



Can two super-science families live next door to each other without destroying the neighborhood?



(Ages 6-11)

Butch and Julieann Hartman are the founders of Hartman House; a charitable, non-profit organization that benefits needy children and families around the world. The Butch Hartman Art Academy combines his almost 40 years of experience, his love for drawing, writing, show running, animating and storytelling plus his desire to encourage new artists with self-paced courses, personal coaching and the most important thing – community! Butch is a member of SAG-AFTRA and the Animation Guild. He is represented by The Gotham Group and attorney Noël Lohr Arbaut.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Maggie Begley/MBC



Maggie@mbcprinc.com; 310.749.3055