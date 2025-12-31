ICE Introduces New MSP User Experience, Launches Next Phase of Enhanced Servicing Automation

New UX marks milestone in MSP modernization while introducing enhanced escrow and investor reporting automations

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced a significant milestone in the modernization of its MSP® mortgage servicing system with the launch of an enhanced user experience (UX). The new UX completes the first phase of a broader modernization initiative, establishing the groundwork for second-phase enhanced workflow automations and productivity agents already being introduced.





“This new UX is a foundational step in modernizing MSP,” said Bob Hart, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “Phase one is not just about improving platform navigability; it is already allowing us to roll out second-phase enhanced automation and AI-driven productivity agents that reduce manual effort and help servicers scale more efficiently.”

While MSP has supported exception-based automation for decades, the new UX enhancements make it possible to further reduce the volume of exceptions that require human review by consolidating remaining reviews into more efficient, single-screen workflows. ICE has prioritized enhanced automation for servicing processes that require the greatest manual intervention, with some early capabilities already available.

As part of this announcement, ICE has introduced phase two enhanced escrow and investor reporting automations, which are made possible by the updated UX. The enhanced escrow automation reduces manual touchpoints by as much as 87% and shortens cycle times from ten days to as few as two, while enhanced automation for Freddie Mac loan-level investor reporting cuts manual steps by as much as 68% for this high-frequency process.

ICE plans to continue to systematically deliver enhanced automations and productivity agents across the most manually intensive servicing tasks. These efforts are supported by the long-term modernization of MSP’s underlying architecture, which is expected to facilitate faster feature development, broader use of emerging technologies, improved data accessibility and more efficient system management — ultimately helping servicers reduce system administration, shorten user training and improve margins.

“We are deeply focused on delivering tangible ROI for our customers through continuous innovation,” Hart added. “MSP is already the most comprehensive mortgage servicing system on the market, and these enhancements not only support our customers today, but lay the groundwork for greater interoperability and faster feature development in the future.”

The new UX can be easily adopted without reimplementation or disruption to current integrations. It builds on a series of recent servicing solution updates, including AI-based call prediction and account summarization capabilities, as well as deeper integration between ICE’s servicing and origination solutions that allows homeowners to apply for home equity and refinance loans directly through their servicing portal.

Demos of the new MSP experience can be viewed at the MBA Servicing Solutions Conference and Expo, held February 16-19, and the ICE Experience 2026 (X26) annual mortgage technology user conference, held March 16-18.

