IAEA Honors Blue Wave AI Labs, Constellation, and Southern Nuclear With 2025 Global Innovation Award for Pioneering AI in Nuclear Power

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced that Blue Wave AI Labs, Constellation, and Southern Company subsidiary Southern Nuclear won the prestigious 2025 Global ISOP Innovation Award for AI. This recognition celebrates their groundbreaking application of Blue Wave’s ThermalLimits.ai, a state-of-the-art AI solution that delivers unprecedented accuracy in online thermal limit forecasting for Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs).

Acting Assistant Secretary of Nuclear Energy Dr. Mike Goff with Awardees

Acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy, Dr. Mike Goff poses with the recipients of the IAEA Global Innovation Award for AI from Blue Wave AI Labs, Constellation, and Southern Nuclear.

At the heart of this innovation is Blue Wave’s Nuclear-Grade AI™ framework, which represents a paradigm shift in reliability for critical nuclear environments. Unlike general-purpose large language models (LLMs) that prioritize broad applicability over precision, Nuclear-Grade AI applications leverage physics-informed machine learning and deep neural networks trained on historical fuel cycle data, core simulator outputs, and real-time instrumentation feedback. This approach achieves unprecedented reliability; reducing prediction biases by up to 75% compared to traditional methods and enabling engineers and operators to maximize electrical output with optimal fuel utilization while preserving the resiliency of nuclear power.

“This award emphasizes the place of Blue Wave’s Nuclear-Grade AI applications in the future of nuclear energy,” said Gina Pattermann, CEO of Blue Wave AI Labs. “Our collaboration demonstrates how precise, reliable AI can drive safety and operational efficiency, paving the way for more abundant and affordable nuclear energy.”

“We’re excited to see Blue Wave AI Labs, Constellation and Southern Nuclear recognized in this major international forum for the successful deployment of AI technologies to increase operational efficiency and lower costs for nuclear power plants,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Dr. Mike Goff. “This effort was supported in part by a competitive award from the U.S. Department of Energy and technical assistance from two national laboratories, spotlighting the U.S. Government’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the nuclear energy industry.”

“The IAEA is committed to fostering innovation that drives nuclear excellence worldwide,” said Aline Des Cloizeaux, Director of the IAEA Division of Nuclear Power. “The ISOP Innovation Awards highlight novel solutions that are already making a difference in the field. By recognizing these achievements, we are contributing to a growing library of real-world use cases in areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, robotics and drones or advanced instrumentation and control – inspiring collaboration and further innovation across the nuclear sector.”

“Nuclear energy is essential to support the load growth demands we are seeing across the country and having real-time insights into unit performance positions us to maximize our units at a time when reliable, safe, clean power is more important than ever,” said Southern Nuclear Chairman, President and CEO Pete Sena.” We are proud to be recognized as part of the collaborative work between companies leading the industry in pioneering AI for nuclear power plants.”

“By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, we can enhance our ability to deliver more clean, reliable megawatts to American families and businesses. AI can be seamlessly integrated into plant operations to enhance forecasting accuracy, reduce operational risks, and operate our nuclear fleet at the highest levels of safety, efficiency and reliability,” said Constellation Chief Generation Officer Bryan Hanson. “Constellation is not just helping the nation win the AI race, we also are harnessing the technology to meet America’s growing demand for clean, reliable and affordable energy.”

ThermalLimits.ai addresses longstanding challenges in nuclear reload core design and cycle management by bridging the gap between biased offline approximations and online realities. With an average bias of less than 0.75% for key metrics, the tool prevents unplanned derates, optimizes fuel usage, and minimizes risks like premature coast down. By integrating seamlessly with existing nuclear fuel analysis software, it empowers operators to make data-driven decisions that boost plant performance and reduce reload fuel costs.

