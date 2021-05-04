IAC’s NurseFly becomes Vivian Health—The Leading Healthcare Jobs Marketplace Transforming How America’s Healthcare Professionals Find Work

Vivian Health expands beyond travel nursing to empower more healthcare professionals nationwide to find jobs they love

Jobs marketplace built for healthcare professionals removes friction for both employers and candidates, filling jobs 50% faster and reducing costs by 80%

America’s fastest growing and largest healthcare jobs marketplace filled over 10% of all U.S. contract nursing positions in 2020, representing over $500 million in labor spend

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NurseFly— an IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) company and the leading jobs marketplace that serves healthcare professionals first — today becomes Vivian Health to accelerate continued growth and further transform how America finds healthcare work. Vivian now expands beyond travel nursing to empower all healthcare workers—including those looking for permanent roles, per diem shifts and local contracts—to find their perfect job with a solution that connects them with hundreds of thousands of job listings from top employers, transparent pay and benefits insights, unbiased employer reviews, intelligent job matching, and more.

The new name, logo, and product experience caps a year of rapid growth for Vivian, which has facilitated over 1 million job applications and counts over 300,000 U.S.healthcare professionals actively looking for work in its marketplace—a 348% year-over-year increase in job seekers between February 2020 and February 2021. In the past year, Vivian has become the hiring platform of choice for partners including AMN Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare, Host Healthcare, Trinity Health, SSM Health, Honor Health and more.

“Healthcare professionals, recruiters, employers are all victims of an outdated process that not only doesn’t serve them, but also threatens the viability of our healthcare system and our ability to deliver Americans quality care,” said Parth Bhakta, Founder & CEO, Vivian Health. “Vivian represents an entirely new model for healthcare hiring designed to put power back in the hands of healthcare job seekers, while allowing recruiters, staffing agencies, and healthcare employers to engage with highly-qualified, relevant talent. Vivian Health is 100% focused on building a jobs marketplace that works for every healthcare professional and for all of the people who hire them.”

A research study of over 1,300 U.S. healthcare professionals released today by Vivian, What’s Next for America’s Healthcare Professionals, underscores a turning point for healthcare workers’ careers in 2021, with 78% of respondents reporting their priorities in their job search have shifted significantly, and 43% considering leaving the profession entirely. The COVID-19 pandemic has put further stress on an already broken and antiquated healthcare hiring system, which contributes significantly to staffing shortages, high clinician turnover, and burnout. The study also reveals that 86% of healthcare professionals say their facility is short-staffed, and more than 83% feel their mental health has been impacted after working in healthcare over the past year.

Today, Vivian unveiled a new product experience on www.vivian.com and via the Vivian mobile app, including new tools and capabilities to help healthcare professionals find jobs they love, including:

Job Matching: New machine-learning technology to better match healthcare professionals to the right opportunities by analyzing specific profile and job information.

New machine-learning technology to better match healthcare professionals to the right opportunities by analyzing specific profile and job information. Pay Analysis Tools: With Vivian’s proprietary pay database, healthcare professionals can now discover detailed salary information across a wide range of positions and locations — ensuring fair pay and allowing them to confidently negotiate in their next opportunity.

With Vivian’s proprietary pay database, healthcare professionals can now discover detailed salary information across a wide range of positions and locations — ensuring fair pay and allowing them to confidently negotiate in their next opportunity. Employer Reviews: New reviews feature provides job seekers with more insights and an authentic look at potential employers with unbiased information around work environments, employer responsiveness, benefits, and more.

New reviews feature provides job seekers with more insights and an authentic look at potential employers with unbiased information around work environments, employer responsiveness, benefits, and more. Resume Builder: Healthcare professionals can put their best foot forward with a well-designed and instantly downloadable resume generated from a users’ Vivian Universal Profile, eliminating the hassle of constantly updating information and maintaining additional documents during their job search.

Continued Mr. Bhakta, “Today marks a major step for Vivian and our mission. We see a future where every healthcare professional can be matched more quickly, easily, and cost effectively with their perfect job, unlocking their potential and removing barriers between them and the fulfilling, inspiring work they do.”

Vivian.com is live today on the web and via mobile application on iOS and Android. To gain access to Vivian Health’s survey, What’s Next for America’s Healthcare Professional, please visit Vivian.com/Survey to request for download.

About Vivian Health

Vivian Health, an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC), is the leading healthcare jobs marketplace that serves healthcare professionals first. Vivian Health empowers a broad range of healthcare professionals to find jobs they love across many types of healthcare work, including permanent roles, per-diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions. Built on intelligent matching, transparent information, and the widest selection of job opportunities, Vivian Health offers healthcare job seekers an unrivaled solution for finding their next role. For employers, Vivian Health helps fill roles 50% faster than traditional recruiting practices and at a fraction of the cost, saving them millions of dollars and helping alleviate labor shortages in healthcare. Vivian Health is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver. To learn more about Vivian Health, visit vivian.com.

