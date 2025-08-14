“I WISH I HAD THIS WHEN I WAS A KID,” MINDIFUL® MOVEMENT PUTS KIDS FIRST

The most magical part? It’s for everyone.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mindiful® is leading a movement to put kids first in mental health regardless of background, zip code, or budget. Mindiful® gives mental health resources and tools to all children available on YouTube @MindifulTube and www.Mindiful.Education. Oh, and beyond being an impactful, new solution, it’s really fun, too!

Current WHO, UNICEF, HRSA, and CDC guidance on children’s mental health:

“‘We must take action to ensure that evidence-based and age-appropriate interventions are available and affordable for all,’ said Dévora Kestel, Director of Mental Health, Brain Health and Substance Use at the World Health Organization.” [1]

“With one-third of mental health conditions emerging before the age of 14… early action is essential to enable children and young people to thrive and realize their full potential.” [1]

“1 in 7 children ages 3 to 17 (13% or just over 8 million in the US) had a current, diagnosed mental or behavioral health condition.” [2]

Independently bootstrapped by tech and film industry creatives, Alexandria “Alex” Skaltsounis (children’s book illustrator and actress; How I Met Your Mother, Hollywood Game Night, Bold and the Beautiful) and Clenét Verdi-Rose (acclaimed director best known for the award-winning, globally distributed, independent feature films: Skyler and Sandcastles as well as his documentaries and social activism). The two connected on common frustrations around the continued lack of accessibility to resources for children, and the rising emotional challenges for kids. This opened conversations on personal experiences of childhood mental health between them. Unfortunately, they realized theirs are all-too-common stories many of us share.

“Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are potentially traumatic experiences in childhood that have a profound impact on physical and mental health.” [3]

“Positive childhood experiences (PCEs) are experiences in childhood that support children’s ability to live and grow in safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments. The more PCEs a child or adolescent has, the less likely they are to have diagnosed mental health conditions.” [3]

To truly inspire impact would be to create something positive and proactive, for all kids.

Kids deserve it, so why not make it happen? Well, Clenét and Alex did just that.

Nearly 10 years of research, development with Clenét’s mother Margaret “Peg” Verdi, a highly committed and profound career educator for 33+, hand-sewn, hand-illustrated puppet production shot in Clenét’s kitchen, pulling in a community of exceptional caring tech and film industry global talent behind the scenes, and a US patent later;

Against all odds, Mindiful® is here.

What Mindiful® offers:

Original puppet-led edu-tainment videos (YouTube @MindifulTube )

) Complementary, universally-accessible software (Mindiful ® app)

app) A free SEL education program designed for use by any school, regardless of budget ( www.Mindiful.Education )

) Resources for parents, teachers, and mental health professionals looking for accessible ways to introduce emotional wellness to children

Mindiful® gives the foundational star-ting point to developing a child’s proactive emotional journey. Imagine lessons that unfold like living pages from your favorite (and silly!) childhood storybook. From paper bag puppets to classroom passports and calendars, educators have un-budgetary-restricted access to the materials they need to fit any classroom.

Transforming screen time into a beneficial opportunity for children to explore their emotions, Mindiful® software (app) helps improve this common issue. Mindiful® provides complementary access to fundamental mental health exercises and tools, turning screen-time into positive application.

Discover Mindiful®‘s videos YouTube (@MindifulTube):

Learn breathing techniques with Little Bird and Grey Bird.

Swing through a jungle of moods with the Monkeys Boop and Marty.

Stretch out your mind, body, and imagination with Steve the Sloth.

Travel to a relaxing colorful sensory oasis with Puddles the Frog, Grace the Gecko, and Snorey the Snake.

Follow Starling through the cloud islands and journal in the stars!

Mindiful® is not a replacement for therapists, educators, caregivers, or other SEL programs. They provide support and fill the great need in between. By providing a vital option as a caring place to start, as well as leveling the barrier to entry to access to resources for all; Mindiful® creates an option where there otherwise is not.

Mindiful® invites everyone to join in the mission to support Children’s Mental Health. “I wish I had this when I was a kid,” this is what the founders hear whenever someone experiences Mindiful®. No longer a wish, but a reality. Welcome to the wonder-filled world of Mindiful®.

