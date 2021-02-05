I Got It Holdings Corp. to Auction Game Worn, Autographed Football Memorabilia During Sunday’s Big Game

For the first time, I Got It will allow fans to bid in real-time during Sunday’s game for memorabilia including Tyreek Hill’s helmet and equipment.

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–I Got It Holdings Corp., a best-in-class digital auction platform, is offering exclusive auctions of game worn, autographed football memorabilia for Sunday’s Big Game. I Got It will implement its patented auction platform on its app, enabling fans and collectors to bid in real-time on game-worn items, autographed memorabilia, collectable items, and more.

Highlights of the Sunday’s Big Game offering includes exclusive game worn pieces of Tyreek Hill and Scotty Miller, among others. Fans that think either wide receiver is the fastest man in football can bid and win their game worn cleats.

Tyreek Hill’s gameday helmet can be your trophy in your office, and several lucky fans will be able to wear his wristband to his/her next flag football game with friends.

In addition to the game worn pieces, I Got It is offering autographed memorabilia from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and many other members of both teams both past and present.

“We are excited about bringing this new offering to football fans. This is an extension of our vision for fan engagement and delivering one-of-a-kind memorabilia items.” said Nicole Johnson, Co-Founder of I Got It.

The I Got It app is available on all iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded by visiting igotitapp.com.

I Got It

I Got It is a technology company devoted to providing best-in-class software solutions to help partners increase fan engagement and drive revenue, through its unique and patented auction platform. I Got It has multi-year partnerships with the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks and is working with prospective team franchises across multiple professional sports leagues, as well as with athletes directly. While I Got It can deliver its technology as a standalone app or as a white label solution, its primary offering is an integrated feature, bringing the action to existing users of the respective team apps. For more information, visit www.igotitapp.com, download one of our existing partner apps, and follow on social media: @igotitauction for IG, FB and TW.

