I Am Mine: Carole A. Feuerman, The Seventies A Reflection on Her Art and the Superrealist Movement

Renowned American sculptor Carole A. Feuerman announces the publication of her newest book, I Am Mine: The Seventies, released by Moebius. The 176-page volume, illustrated with 80 color plates, traces Feuerman’s emergence as a key figure in the Superrealist movement of the 1970s, and considers her ongoing influence on contemporary sculpture. Combining archival images and analytical essays by distinguished female art historians and critics, I Am Mine situates Feuerman’s work within the cultural and artistic shifts of the late 1960s and 1970s, when pop culture, Superrealism, and second-wave feminism converged to reshape visual language and representation. Contributors include art historians and scholars Barbara Buhler Lynes, Tone Lyngstad Nyaas, Helga Marsala, Gloria Moure, Victoria Noel-Johnson, and Leanne Sacramone, whose essays place Feuerman’s sculptures in dialogue with broader social transformations of the era.

EN 2-0278, 1981, Oil on Resin, 9 x 13 x 15 in / 79 x 79 x 38 cm

Feuerman has developed her distinctive sculptural approach gaining prominence, emphasizing emotional presence, psychological nuance, and the expressive potential of the human form. Her work is often characterized by fragmentary forms with meticulous surface detail that capture subtle impressions of skin, gesture, and touch. These fragments convey vulnerability, resilience, and individuality, reframing the body as a subject rather than an object.

In the book, Feuerman reflects on her personal and cultural influences that shaped her career, including the challenges faced by women artists in the early years. The title, I Am Mine, signals her artistic independence and self-definition, underscoring the role of the body in her work as a locus of presence and agency. I Am Mine presents a comprehensive look at Feuerman’s artistic development and the historical context of her early work, while also addressing the continuing relevance of superrealist sculpture in contemporary discourse.

I Am Mine is available from select bookstores, museum shops, Moebius, and the Feuerman Sculpture Foundation website: www.carolefeuermanfoundation.com

For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, contact:

Jennifer Wong

info@carolefeuerman.com

212-213-4988

SOURCE: Carole Feuerman

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