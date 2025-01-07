Hyundai Vehicles Available to “Add to Cart” on Amazon Autos

Customers in the U.S. can buy new Hyundai vehicles directly on Amazon Autos and schedule pickup through participating dealers

Hyundai is the first and currently only brand available on Amazon Autos

National program launch kicks off with all-new marketing campaign highlighting the convenience of “Add to Cart”

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Car buyers around the U.S. can browse, order and finance any new Hyundai vehicle through a participating Hyundai dealer directly on Amazon Autos, and schedule a pickup from the dealer. Amazon’s online vehicle sales experience is available nationally in 54 markets, representing 71 percent of Hyundai’s sales volume.1 This creates another way for Hyundai dealers to build awareness of their inventory and offer more convenience to their customers. Additional dealer participation, markets and functionalities will continue to roll out throughout the year.



“At Hyundai, we put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we are always looking for ways to improve the vehicle purchasing experience,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company. “We’re thrilled to be the first brand enabling our dealers to sell vehicles through Amazon Autos. This collaboration allows customers to conveniently discover, learn about, and purchase their preferred Hyundai model from their local dealer through one of the world’s most trusted shopping experiences. It represents the future of automotive retail and our commitment to redefining how cars are marketed and purchased.”

National Marketing Campaign

To support the launch, Hyundai is announcing an extensive marketing campaign that includes integrated partnerships, TV and digital video advertising, social extensions and more. All-new ads highlighting the joy and simplicity of “Add to Cart” begin airing across television, social and digital channels today.

The ad, set in an Amazon fulfillment center, showcases iconic toys and merchandise typically ordered from Amazon, culminating in the reveal of the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe from an Amazon shipping box. The creative then fades into showing how seamless it is to add the Santa Fe to an Amazon Cart on your phone via Amazon Autos.

The content will air nationally, including during upcoming professional football and basketball games, and on Amazon Prime Video properties. Beyond video, Hyundai is diversifying the channel mix to demonstrate the ease of purchase on Amazon through out-of-home (OOH), audio, website content, paid search and media partnership integrations.

Furthermore, Hyundai is also spotlighting key consumer benefits such as ease and convenience in a mini-campaign series titled “In the Time it Takes”, which will run on digital and social channels beginning in mid-January through March. The creative highlights various scenarios in life that should be simple but take longer than expected (i.e. finding the remote or teaching your parent the newest slang term) and then shows how purchasing a Hyundai vehicle on Amazon Autos is even easier than these tasks and could have been completed in this time.

The integrated program was developed in collaboration with Hyundai’s creative agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Amazon Autos Vehicle Purchase Experience

The following Amazon Autos information is from About Amazon.

With Amazon Autos, customers have a simple, end-to-end online experience to purchase their next Hyundai vehicle, allowing them to:

Browse and search for available vehicles at their local dealer by make, model, trim, color, and features

Get an instant valuation and trade-in their existing vehicle toward the price of the new car

Select their preferred car

Secure financing or pay in full

Complete the checkout process online with their chosen payment option

Schedule a pick-up time at the dealership

All of this is done within the convenient Amazon experience that customers know and trust, providing a streamlined and transparent car buying process from search to purchase.

Convenient, streamlined experience

With Amazon Autos, customers can search available vehicles from local participating dealers by model, trim, color, features and more—all in one place. Once they select a vehicle, they can secure financing, e-sign paperwork, and complete their order in a matter of clicks.

After finalizing their payment information, customers will select a day and time to pick up their new car at the local participating dealership.

Transparent, haggle-free pricing

Amazon Autos provides transparent, all-inclusive pricing set by the dealer, eliminating the need for negotiation. The price customers see at check-out is the price they pay, inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Seamless vehicle trade-ins

Customers can get a firm trade-in value for their current vehicle by answering a set of questions about the vehicle’s condition and uploading images of their car. The value, which is provided by an independent third-party, can then be applied towards purchasing their new car through Amazon Autos – streamlining the upgrade process within the familiar Amazon shopping experience. At the dealership, customers complete the process by dropping off their trade-in when picking up their new vehicle.

Trusted Amazon shopping experience customers know and love

Vehicle shopping and purchases happen directly within the Amazon store with familiar features like customer reviews, seller (dealership) reviews, add to cart, and the simplicity of the Amazon checkout process.

“At Fred Beans Automotive Group, we take pride in making sure each customer vehicle delivery is a special occasion, in fact we refer to them as events,” said Beth Gilbert Beans, vice president of Fred Beans Automotive Group, which owns five Hyundai dealerships in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. “The decision to buy a car is significant, and no matter how many years I’ve been in this business, the thrill of handing over a set of car keys never fades. We’re excited to continue providing that feeling through this new sales channel and connecting with the millions of shoppers on Amazon through this new, convenient experience.”

More Hyundai dealers will continue to be added to Amazon Autos. Functionality like leasing and expanded financing options will continue to roll out early this year.

Visit Amazon.com/Autos and HyundaiUSA.com/Amazon to learn more.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company’s Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai’s 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

1 Amazon Autos is available at select Hyundai dealers in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Beaumont–Port Arthur, Birmingham, Boston, Champaign/Springfield, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia, Columbus, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Detroit, El Paso, Fond Du Lac, Ft. Myers/Naples, Harrisburg–York, PA, Harrisonburg, Hartford, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Louisville, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis St., Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Providence, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Sheboygan, Springfield, MA, St. Louis, Tampa, Traverse City, MI, W. Palm Beach, Washington, D.C.

