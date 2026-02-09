Hyundai Donates $1 Million to Pediatric Cancer Research Through Epic Picks For The Big Game

Instead of making an ad for the Big Game, Hyundai makes a difference

“Epic Picks” uses Big Game predictions powered by social media engagement to raise $1 million for Hyundai Hope on Wheels in the fight against pediatric cancer

“Epic Picks” social media programming extends Hyundai’s “Make Every Day Feel Epic” campaign with ads starring John Krasinski while advancing Hyundai’s long-standing mission to help end childhood cancer

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Thousands of social media users came together for the Big Game to participate in Hyundai’s Epic Picks social media campaign, making game predictions to support pediatric cancer research and turning game-day engagement into real-world impact. The result: Hyundai Motor America is donating $1 million to Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer research.

Now entering its 28th year, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has awarded more than $277 million in research grants, and Epic Picks represents another way Hyundai continues to support this long‑standing commitment, which has impacted the lives of more than 40,000 children. As part of the campaign, Hyundai also offered fans a chance to win an all‑new 2026 Palisade Hybrid SUV by helping spread the word through social engagement.

The “Make Every Day Feel Epic” marketing campaign for the new Palisade Hybrid SUV launched during professional football’s championship games on Jan. 25 with an ad featuring actor and filmmaker John Krasinski. With the campaign already in motion, Hyundai aimed to deepen its connection with football fans by engaging them on social media in a meaningful and interactive way.

“This was one of the biggest sports weekends of the year, and we wanted fans to feel like they were part of something bigger,” said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “Using our social channels gave football fans a fun way to join the action while helping us drive meaningful support for Hyundai Hope on Wheels. Bringing people together for a good cause is what makes moments like this truly epic.”

Starting on Saturday and leading up to the Big Game on Sunday, Hyundai announced five Epic Picks for the game on their Instagram Stories (@hyundaiusa) and gave their fans a chance to make their predictions, (i.e. how long will it take to sing the national anthem, how many touchdowns will be in the first half, etc.). Fans were told that for each pick they got correct, based on the majority of the votes, Hyundai would donate $200,000 toward pediatric cancer research. Though the donation was driven by fan predictions and they got four correct for a total of $800,000, Hyundai ended the night with a surprise announcement: a full $1 million donation, reminding everyone that hope wins no matter the score. They also offered fans a chance to win a new 2026 Palisade Hybrid SUV if they helped amplify the campaign by tagging a friend on a Hyundai post and using #HyundaiEpicSweepstakes.

With this campaign and the resulting $1 million donation, Hyundai wanted to take advantage of the engagement of its social media community during the Big Game, while putting the spotlight on Hyundai Hope on Wheels and its work to end childhood cancer. Through its efforts over the past 28 years, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has made a profound difference in significantly increasing the childhood cancer survival rate from approximately 75 percent to 85 percent and helped save numerous lives. In 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels announced expansion of its mission across North America with investments in Canada and Mexico. And that’s just the beginning, in 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will extend its mission of hope to new markets, including Europe and India.

About the “Make Every Day Feel Epic” Campaign

Featuring the all-new Hyundai Palisade Hybrid SUV, the “Make Every Day Feel Epic” marketing campaign launched during football’s championship games on Jan. 25. The campaign features two ads, “Epic Afternoon” and “Epic Groceries” starring actor and filmmaker John Krasinski that highlight how the Palisade provides capable luxury and transforms the everyday into an adventure.

The ads are part of a fully integrated Palisade marketing campaign running across broadcast, streaming, digital and programmatic platforms, including additional sports placements such as NBA games. The campaign will extend with custom digital content including vignettes that highlight key features of the Palisade such as available heated seats and the dash camera. These will be featured across Hyundai’s social media channels including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“Make Every Day Feel Epic” was developed in collaboration with Hyundai’s agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 850 U.S. dealers. In 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will reach a lifetime donation total of $277 million in support of more than 1,400 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

