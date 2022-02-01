HyperPlay Brings MetaMask Snaps to Native Games for Interoperable Wallet Use Across Every Game

HyperPlay’s integration of MetaMask Snaps offers players and developers a secure cross-chain, cross-game wallet solution

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperPlay, the innovative Web3-native game store that overlays MetaMask into every Web3 game, today announced that it has launched a new integration of MetaMask Snaps for native games. Snaps are new features and functionality, created by third-party developers, that MetaMask users worldwide can install directly into their wallets. Snaps provide utility around security, communication and interoperability with non-EVM blockchains like Bitcoin or Sui.





HyperPlay and MetaMask have teamed up with Bushi, the wildly popular third-person competitive brawler game on the Sui blockchain, to launch the first usage of MetaMask Snaps inside a native game. Historically, Bushi hasn’t been able to integrate with MetaMask’s millions of monthly active users because the game is built on a non-EVM blockchain. Through HyperPlay and MetaMask Snaps, MetaMask users can now carry their wallets and assets directly into the beloved game.

“Every game developer dreams of being able to tap into the largest audiences and onboard them into their game with as little friction as possible. That’s why it was a “no-brainer” for us to work with HyperPlay, Game7, and MetaMask to make it possible for us to transcend our current boundaries and compete with the best titles in gaming,” said founder and CEO of Bushi, Leon Berroya. “With Snaps, we can now collaborate, connect, and communicate with communities that we never thought would be possible. The best part is that we can do this all while focusing on what game developers do best, make games.”

MetaMask Snaps and HyperPlay aren’t just supporting Sui. HyperPlay aims to support games on every major blockchain protocol, including Bitcoin, Starkware, Solana, Aptos, Tezos, and Cosmos, among others. This new feature further enhances HyperPlay’s custom MetaMask wallet overlay.

In November of 2022, HyperPlay was launched as a collaboration between MetaMask and Game7, a DAO dedicated to constructing Web3 gaming infrastructure. The primary goal of HyperPlay is to establish interoperability as the standard for all Web3 games, enabling developers to unlock new audiences and revenue streams. HyperPlay is unique because it also aggregates other game stores like the Epic Games Store. HyperPlay’s MetaMask wallet overlay allows players to open their MetaMask from within any game and use it to make purchases and collect in-game tokens. Through this new feature, games inside of HyperPlay can request that users add Snaps that extend the functionality of the wallet to support previously unsupported blockchains and interact with games in new ways.

“HyperPlay’s mission is to realize the true potential of permissionless, extensible, and interoperable game worlds that empower gamers and developers through great user experience,” said HyperPlay founder and CEO JacobC.eth. “Integrating MetaMask Snaps positions HyperPlay to support the entire web3 gaming ecosystem, regardless of what blockchain protocol games are built on.”

Game developers also benefit from this new feature because they now have the tools to design their own custom Snaps and prompt players to install them from within the game, if launched via HyperPlay. Snaps’ open-source nature means that any developer can take advantage of the technology to support a new blockchain or invent a novel feature.

In September 2023, MetaMask unveiled its new Snaps feature, which bolstered the platform’s interoperability with other blockchains – turning the popularly known Ethereum-based wallet into an all-encompassing, multiprotocol aggregator wallet.

“Our deepened integration with HyperPlay highlights one of the ways we bring our ethos of permissionless creativity to life,” said Christian Montoya, Product Lead for MetaMask Snaps at Consensys. “We have a shared commitment to empower both gamers and developers with the benefits of interoperability to elevate and diversify capabilities of the gaming community.”

Developers interested in listing their games on HyperPlay can register here.

To download the HyperPlay launcher, visit the official website www.hyperplay.xyz.

About HyperPlay

HyperPlay is the premier web3 game store crafted to empower gamers and developers alike by removing obstacles and enhancing creative autonomy. HyperPlay’s game store also functions as an aggregator of other stores, like the Epic Games Store, bringing together titles from various storefronts into a unified hub and allowing players to play the latest games free from walled gardens. Its 0% fee model guarantees that every dollar spent on HyperPlay games goes directly to game developers, so they can reinvest the funds in further game development. HyperPlay is committed to innovation, and provides advanced features and tools, such as interoperable items and wallets, cross-platform support for Windows, MacOS, SteamDeck, and Linux, creating an ecosystem without limits that prioritizes gamers’ experience.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform, Infura, Linea, Diligence, and our NFT platform, we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.io/.

About Bushi

Bushi is a cutting-edge free-to-play brawler game engineered in Unreal Engine 5. Bushi coin the term, “third-person competitive brawler”, to bring an entirely new gaming experience. As a fast-paced and competitive video game, it is designed to maximize player adrenaline with parkour-like movement and precision gameplay. With the successful launch and close of their alpha period, the Bushi team has their eyes set on their “Pre-Beta” testing period coming February of 2024. New skins, features, and NFTs are on the horizon for Bushi and gamers can expect an action packed testing period. Bushi can be played via the HyperPlay store and interested players can keep up with all the updates on their official Twitter.

