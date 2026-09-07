Hydrosat and Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary Sign Agreement to Advance Sovereign Thermal Satellite Capabilities for Central Asia

Agreement establishes a framework to develop a dedicated thermal infrared satellite constellation supporting sovereign Earth observation, water security, and climate resilience across Central Asia.

Hydrosat, a leading provider of thermal satellite intelligence and AI-powered analytics, and JSC “NC “Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary” (JSC “NC “KGS”), Kazakhstan’s national space company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the development of a dedicated thermal infrared (TIR) satellite constellation designed to strengthen national Earth observation capabilities that provide governments with independent access to critical satellite intelligence for Kazakhstan and the broader Central Asian region.

The proposed collaboration combines Hydrosat’s thermal infrared payload technology and AI-powered analytics with KGS’s spacecraft expertise and regional operational capabilities to evaluate a dedicated national satellite capability that would provide governments with independent access to the thermal data needed to strengthen water and food security and support critical infrastructure planning.

Reliable access to water is becoming a strategic national priority as climate pressures, aging infrastructure, and increasing competition for shared water resources place greater demands on governments. Across Central Asia, water security underpins food production, energy generation, economic resilience, and regional stability. As a result, governments are investing in dedicated satellite capabilities that provide timely, independent intelligence for managing critical national resources.

While public Earth observation programs provide valuable global coverage, governments increasingly require satellite systems designed around national priorities. A dedicated capability enables countries to determine when and where data is collected, tailor observations to operational needs, and ensure long-term access to information supporting water management, infrastructure, and environmental resilience. Thermal infrared observations enable governments to measure land surface temperature and evapotranspiration, helping identify crop water consumption, irrigation inefficiencies, drought conditions, and environmental change – insights that conventional optical imagery alone cannot provide.

“Water security has become fundamental to national resilience,” said Pieter Fossel, Chief Executive Officer of Hydrosat. “Governments need trusted, independent information to make decisions about critical resources and economic stability. Together with Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary”, we’re working to develop dedicated thermal satellite capabilities that can provide that intelligence while strengthening long-term national capacity.”

The collaboration represents the next step in Hydrosat’s evolution from a provider of thermal satellite data and analytics to a partner supporting national and regional Earth observation missions, thermal payload development, and space infrastructure that enables governments and local industries to build long-term strategic capability.

“For Kazakhstan, the sustainable and efficient use of water resources and the adoption of advanced technologies for their monitoring are of strategic importance. Our partnership with Hydrosat S.à r.l. opens up new opportunities for the use of thermal satellite data and lays the conceptual foundation for a future satellite constellation tailored to the needs of Kazakhstan and the countries of Central Asia,” said Kaiyrzhan Kozhayev, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC “KGS.”

The MoU builds on ongoing collaboration between Hydrosat and KGS to advance thermal intelligence applications for water management and agricultural monitoring in Kazakhstan. Together, the organizations will evaluate technical, operational, and commercial pathways for developing a sovereign thermal infrared capability while supporting broader regional priorities around water security, environmental stewardship, and digital infrastructure.

Around the world, governments are investing in national satellite capabilities that strengthen resilience, safeguard critical resources, and reduce dependence on external data sources. As water scarcity, climate volatility, and geopolitical uncertainty increase, access to trusted Earth observation data is becoming an essential element of national infrastructure. The Hydrosat-KGS collaboration reflects this broader shift toward sovereign space capabilities that support informed decision-making and long-term resource security.

About Hydrosat

Hydrosat is a leading thermal intelligence company helping governments and enterprises monitor the physical world through infrared satellite data and analytics. By combining proprietary thermal imagery, AI-driven models, and cloud-based delivery platforms, Hydrosat turns surface temperature into operational intelligence for some of the world’s most pressing resources, security, and climate challenges.

Hydrosat’s solutions are used to assess water stress, optimize agricultural production, monitor environmental and industrial conditions, and support strategic government applications. The company serves customers across agriculture, water management, environmental monitoring, defense and intelligence, and climate resilience.

To learn more, visit www.hydrosat.com .

About JSC “NC “Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary”

Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary is the national space company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, responsible for the development and operation of key national space infrastructure, including Earth observation capabilities, geospatial data services, and applied space solutions for government and commercial users. KGS supports the use of satellite technologies in areas such as natural resource management, agriculture, environmental monitoring, emergency response, and digital transformation, contributing to Kazakhstan’s technological sovereignty and sustainable development.

Hydrosat Press Contact: JSC “NC “Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary” Christine Vlachou Press Contact: Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager Sayat Zhussupov marketing@hydrosat.com Press Secretary JSC “NC “Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary” s.zhussupov@gharysh.kz

SOURCE: Hydrosat

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