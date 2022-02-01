Hyatt Vacation Club Launches Giving Owners and Guests the Opportunity to Rediscover the Power of Vacations

Hyatt Vacation Club connects former Hyatt Residence Club and former Welk Resorts under a common brand, offers signature experiences across 22 resorts and unlocks more vacation possibilities through the BEYOND Owner program

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Vacation Club, a rebranded offering of enhanced vacation experiences, launched across 22 branded resorts and with vacation options around the globe. Hyatt Vacation Club, a brand operated by an affiliate of MVW, connects former Hyatt Residence Club properties, the former Welk Resort properties, and different vacation ownership programs under a common brand, extending residential-style retreats to help travelers unlock the power of vacations. The refreshed Hyatt Vacation Club experience provides owners and guests with carefully curated portfolios of resorts, amenities, and travel offerings, including the ability to redeem World of Hyatt points, all designed to create unforgettable vacation memories.









“We truly believe a good vacation goes a long way to reduce the stresses of today’s world. We have introduced Hyatt Vacation Club to inspire people to embrace, celebrate, and enrich their lives with the power of vacations,” said Stephanie Sobeck Butera, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Hyatt Vacation Ownership. “As we connect our growing portfolios of resorts, we are providing our owners and guests the opportunity to unlock the power of vacations and rediscover the joy of travel and escaping the routines of daily life.”

Reimagining How Vacation Memories Are Made While Experiencing Our Resorts

Hyatt Vacation Club delivers on the care owners and guests have come to associate across Hyatt’s portfolio of brands. With 22 branded resorts set in unique destinations from Sedona and San Antonio to Key West and Cabo San Lucas, Hyatt Vacation Club will offer enhanced guest experiences, including the new Inspired Activities and Experiences program. The new program will encourage guests who stay on property to Explore with excursions and cultural experiences ranging from local art walks to signature scavenger hunts; Engage through daily rituals such as tasting events highlighting locally sourced ingredients; and Express through giving back opportunities to local destinations with activities like beach or trail clean ups and food drives. These robust programs can be experienced across Hyatt Vacation Club resorts located in destinations including:

Hyatt Vacation Club at Hacienda del Mar, Dorado : Soak up all the beauty and charm of Puerto Rico, surrounded by warm tropical breezes, turquoise waters and Caribbean elegance. Set just 25 miles from historic San Juan along a prime stretch of famed Dorado Beach, this secluded seaside resort invites owners and guests to experience paradise.

: Soak up all the beauty and charm of Puerto Rico, surrounded by warm tropical breezes, turquoise waters and Caribbean elegance. Set just 25 miles from historic San Juan along a prime stretch of famed Dorado Beach, this secluded seaside resort invites owners and guests to experience paradise. Hyatt Vacation Club at The Ranahan, Breckenridge : Revel in world-class skiing and year-round adventures, offering travelers an exceptional adventure with all the comforts of home.

: Revel in world-class skiing and year-round adventures, offering travelers an exceptional adventure with all the comforts of home. Hyatt Vacation Club at The Welk, San Diego Area : Escape to the hills of Escondido and make a splash in one of eight swimming pools, tee off on two golf courses, and enjoy countless family games at this 450-acre sprawling ultimate retreat.

: Escape to the hills of Escondido and make a splash in one of eight swimming pools, tee off on two golf courses, and enjoy countless family games at this 450-acre sprawling ultimate retreat. Hyatt Vacation Club at Northstar Lodge, Lake Tahoe: Nestled at the base of the acclaimed Northstar-at-Tahoe™ ski resort within steps of the gondola, this intimate retreat provides an ideal ski-in/ski-out location with year-round alpine adventures and entertainment.

Discover Vacation Possibilities BEYOND the Expected

While Hyatt Vacation Club offers both vacation ownership and rental stay opportunities, Hyatt Vacation Club will offer eligible owners a world of fresh opportunities through the new BEYOND program. The program is designed to give owners of Hyatt Vacation Club Platinum or Hyatt Vacation Club Portfolio the opportunity for flexible access to exciting global travel experiences like cruises in Alaska and the Greek Islands, guided tours in Iceland and Australia, and more, all while enjoying their ownership benefits and incredible Hyatt Vacation Club resorts. The BEYOND platform is designed to extend new discoveries and carefully curated travel experiences to these owners across the globe. Additional details on the BEYOND program will be shared soon.

Rewarding Stays with World of Hyatt

You don’t have to be a Hyatt Vacation Club owner to stay at a Hyatt Vacation Club resort. By renting, you can enjoy the resort offerings, from spacious residential-style accommodations to a variety of on-site amenities.

“Through the Hyatt Vacation Club brand, we are extending even more ways for our World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and data, Hyatt. “The Hyatt Vacation Club branded resorts unlock residential style stays in popular destinations, offering our members the flexibility to earn points at Hyatt Vacation Club properties across North America and the option to redeem points for nights, suite upgrades, gourmet meals, spa experiences, and more at 1,250 Hyatt hotels and all-inclusive resorts globally.”

To celebrate the brand launch, World of Hyatt is offering members the chance to earn 3x World of Hyatt points when they stay at any of the 22 branded Hyatt Vacation Club resorts starting now through November 21, 2023, when registered by November 14, 2023. Terms apply. For more information on the celebratory offer, including full offer terms, visit hyatt.com/3xpoints. You can become a World of Hyatt member at no cost by signing up on Hyatt.com.

A little vacation goes a long way. To learn more about how Hyatt Vacation Club helps rediscover the power and purpose of vacations, visit HyattVacationClub.com.

About Hyatt Vacation Club (HVC)

Hyatt Vacation Club (HVC) is a vacation ownership brand dedicated to helping people rediscover the power of vacations. Consisting of several different ownership programs, Hyatt Vacation Club includes a distinct collection of 22 vacation club properties set in some of the most unique and desirable destinations across North America and the Caribbean. Hyatt Vacation Club is part of Hyatt Vacation Ownership (HVO), which develops, markets, and manages shared ownership resort properties and is a business unit of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (MVW), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. Hyatt Vacation Club’s points-based ownership programs provide Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy unique vacation experiences and villa style accommodations designed to maximize vacation fun. For more information, please visit the Hyatt Vacation Club website.

The Hyatt Vacation Club programs are independently owned and operated in respective parts by HV Global Group, Inc. and WHV Resort Group, Inc. Hyatt Vacation Ownership and its affiliates use the Hyatt names and marks under a license from an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Hyatt Vacation Club is not owned by or an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Hyatt Hotels Corporation and its affiliates make no representations, warranties, or guaranties with respect to Hyatt Vacation Club programs or products.

About Hyatt Vacation Ownership (HVO) and MVW

HVO is a business unit of MVW, a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. MVW has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 Owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. MVW also operates an exchange network and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, MVW upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with its brand licensors, including an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.mvwc.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 36 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ and Lindblad Expeditions. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram. TikTok and Twitter.

*Terms & Conditions

You must be a member of World of Hyatt in good standing and register for the promotion by November 14, 2023, to participate. To join World of Hyatt and to register for the promotion, visit hyatt.com/3xpoints. Only Eligible Stays completed after registration and between August 21, 2023, and November 21, 2023 (“Promotion Period”) will count towards this promotion. All Eligible Stays must be completed by November 21, 2023, in order for them to count in this promotion.

Triple Points Offer:

Beginning on your first Eligible Stay after registration and during the Promotion Period, you will receive triple points per Eligible Stay at participating Hyatt Vacation Club properties. For a property to be participating in the promotion, it needs to be participating in World of Hyatt at the time of the member’s stay. All points awarded under this promotion are Bonus Points. You will receive ten (10) Bonus Points per eligible dollar spent on your Eligible Stay. This is in addition to the five (5) Base Points you would earn as your base earning. If a member chooses to earn Partner Loyalty Points, the bonus will be awarded in World of Hyatt Bonus Points. For the purpose of this promotion, an “Eligible Stay” is defined as any stay where a member is paying an Eligible Rate or redeems a free night award. For purposes of this promotion, consecutive nights at the same hotel constitute one stay (even if you check out and check back in). Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this promotion. You must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of check in for each stay. Please allow two to three weeks after checkout for Bonus Points to be posted to your World of Hyatt account. Except as expressly stated, this promotion is not valid with other offers, promotions or discounts. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this promotion at any time for any reason without prior notice. This promotion is subject to the terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program available at worldofhyatt.com/terms. Hyatt®, World of Hyatt®, and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. ©2023 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Cameron Klaus



Global Communications



MVW



407.513.6606



[email protected]

Kaitlyn Sheehy



Global Loyalty & Corporate Brand Communications



Hyatt



312.780.5553



[email protected]