Hyatt Announces Plans to Acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., Enhancing Hyatt’s All-Inclusive Platform

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, Playa) for $13.50 per share, or approximately $2.6 billion, including approximately $900 million of debt, net of cash. Playa is a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica and Hyatt is currently the beneficial owner of 9.4% of Playa’s outstanding shares.





“Hyatt has firmly established itself as a leader in the all-inclusive space, a journey that began in 2013 through an investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts that launched the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara brands,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt. “We have respected and benefitted from Playa’s operating expertise and outstanding guest experience delivery for years through their ownership and management of eight of our Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara hotels. This pending transaction allows us to broaden our portfolio while providing more value to all of our stakeholders through an expanded management platform for all-inclusive resorts.”

Playa’s portfolio includes high-quality resorts in iconic locations and strategically important markets. The pending acquisition provides an opportunity to secure long-term management agreements for Hyatt’s luxury all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara branded properties. It also will expand Hyatt’s distribution channels, including ALG Vacations and Unlimited Vacation Club, to Playa’s portfolio, offering additional benefits to guests of Playa hotels. Hyatt is well-positioned to drive value creation through complementary business segments and further optimize its existing all-inclusive infrastructure in Mexico and the Caribbean.

This pending acquisition marks the next step on a significant growth journey for Hyatt’s all-inclusive portfolio, including the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021, and the 2024 completion of a 50/50 strategic joint venture with Grupo Piñero, which added the Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts portfolio to Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, which currently spans approximately 55,000 rooms across Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe.

Hyatt remains committed to its asset-light business model and intends to identify third-party buyers for Playa’s owned properties. Following the close of the transaction, Hyatt anticipates realizing at least $2.0 billion of proceeds from asset sales by the end of 2027 and expects asset-light earnings to exceed 90% on a pro forma basis in 2027.

At closing, Hyatt expects to fund 100% of the acquisition with new debt financing and, consistent with maintaining its investment grade profile, expects to pay down over 80% of the new debt financing with proceeds from asset sales.

The acquisition is anticipated to close later this year, subject to Playa shareholder and regulatory approval as well as other customary closing conditions.

In connection with the transaction, BDT & MSD Partners is acting as lead financial advisor to Hyatt with Berkadia serving as Hyatt’s real estate advisor. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo are also acting as financial advisors to Hyatt and have also provided fully committed bridge financing in relation to the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP is Hyatt’s legal advisor.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 79 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, and Alua Hotels & Resorts®; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

