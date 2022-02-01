Hyatt Announces Plans for Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort in Spain

The luxury leisure hotel is expected to open in mid-2023, marking the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Spain

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with La Manga Club, S.L. (an affiliate of Grupo Inversor Hesperia) for Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort. Following significant renovation work, the iconic 192-room resort property is set to debut the Grand Hyatt brand in Spain in mid-2023. The announcement fuels Hyatt’s ambitious plans to grow its luxury brands in key-growth markets across Europe in the places that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members.

Situated in a secluded spot on the Mediterranean coast, Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort sits at the heart of the renowned enclave of La Manga Club in Murcia, Spain, widely recognized as one of the most in-demand sports and leisure destinations in Southern Europe. As part of an extensive renovation, set to be completed in spring 2023, the hotel’s 192 guestrooms, including a 1,679 square foot Royal Suite and six additional suites, will be redesigned to reflect the vibrant design and bold architecture that the Grand Hyatt brand is known for. An array of renewed culinary offerings will also be added, such as a new sushi bar and a high-end gastronomic restaurant, focused on highlighting local produce through international cuisines.

“Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort will offer the modern traveler enriching luxury and lifestyle experiences and will mark an important milestone in our impressive luxury brand growth in Europe,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president development, Europe, Hyatt. “This will be our third collaboration with Grupo Inversor Hesperia in Spain, building on our lasting relationships with leading owners and the value of our diverse and dynamic brand portfolio.”

“It’s an enormous thrill to work with Hyatt again and to introduce the Grand Hyatt brand to Spain,” said Jordi Ferrer, chief executive officer, Hesperia. “Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort will deliver an abundance of options for high-class travelers looking for unparalleled splendor and luxury experiences while visiting Murcia.”

True to the brand principles of being a captivating destination within a destination, Grand Hyatt Manga Club and Resort will be located amidst 1,384 acres of lush greenery with access to the surrounding wildlife, and natural landmarks Calblanqe Natural Park and Mar Menor lagoon close by. The hotel’s outstanding facilities will set a benchmark for sporting offerings in the region and include three championship level 18-hole golf courses, expansive outdoor tennis facilities and the La Manga Club Football Center, currently the home of Cartagena FC.

The hotel’s generous spa area will encourage total relaxation, with two new adults-only pools providing stunning sea views. Guests can make the most of this striking backdrop at one of the many indoor and outdoor event spaces.

With up to 13,863 square feet of space to use, Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort will be an ideal venue to host an unforgettable event, from meetings to conferences and weddings, amongst the flourishing landscape.

Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort will be the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in Spain and will be joined by the previously announced Grand Hyatt Lanzarote, which is set to open in 2025. Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort and Grand Hyatt Lanzarote will join iconic European properties in the portfolio including Grand Hyatt Berlin in Germany, Grand Hyatt Athens in Greece and Grand Hyatt Istanbul in Turkey.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to be a captivating destination within a destination. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver welcoming and elevated service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and bold and vibrant design. Grand Hyatt hotels boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GrandHyatt.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Grupo Inversor Hesperia (GIHSA)

Grupo Inversor Hesperia (GIHSA) is one of Spain’s leading hotel groups with an important presence in urban and holiday destinations. It is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable companies in the sector, where it has been owner and operator for 20 years, and currently has 22 hotels in Spain, all of them 3, 4 and 5 stars, with nearly 3,650 rooms located in urban and holiday resorts, and where nearly 1,300 professionals provide their services. GIHSA’s properties are designed to offer clients contemporary accommodations and personalized service in locations with high urban and tourist traffic, which increases their resilience to possible declines in tourism rates. The group maintains its commitment to a high-quality, diversified portfolio of assets, both geographically and by type of activity, resulting in balanced revenues, reduced city risk, greater growth opportunities, and less exposure to seasonality.

