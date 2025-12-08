Huya Announces January 7, 2026 Open Beta Launch for Goose Goose Duck Mobile in Chinese Mainland

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game-related entertainment and services provider, today announced that the popular social deduction game Goose Goose Duck mobile, co‑published by Huya and Kingsoft Shiyou in the Chinese mainland, is scheduled to enter open beta on January 7, 2026. The launch represents a significant step in Huya’s strategic expansion into game publishing, broadening its role in the gaming value chain.

The title has attracted more than 10 million pre‑registrations as of November 2025, bolstered by Huya’s streamer influence and content‑driven marketing capabilities. Huya will continue to advance the game’s rollout and expand its exposure through a variety of streamer activities, tournaments, and other content and operational initiatives.

The upcoming launch of Goose Goose Duck mobile underscores Huya’s growing momentum in game publishing. It showcases how the Company is leveraging its robust content ecosystem, platform scale and industry partnerships to deliver new experiences to users and strengthen its position in the broader gaming sector.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game-related entertainment and services provider. Huya delivers dynamic live streaming and video content and a rich array of services spanning games, e-sports, and other interactive entertainment genres to a large, highly engaged community of game enthusiasts. Huya has cultivated a robust entertainment ecosystem powered by AI and other advanced technologies, serving users and partners across the gaming universe, including game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies. Leveraging this strong foundation, Huya has also expanded into innovative game-related services, such as game distribution, in-game item sales, advertising and more. Huya continues to extend its footprint in China and abroad, meeting the evolving needs of gamers, content creators, and industry partners worldwide.

About Kingsoft Shiyou

Kingsoft Shiyou, established in 2020 and formerly known as Seasun Shiyou under Kingsoft, is headquartered in Beijing with R&D centers in Wuhan and Zhuhai. It is a leading interactive entertainment company focusing on premium game development as well as the publishing and operation of high-quality IPs worldwide. Its portfolio includes well-known IPs such as Goose Goose Duck, Cats & Soup, and Angry Birds. With a strategic focus on introducing classic IPs, localized adaptation, and full value-chain IP operations, Kingsoft Shiyou is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of IP value. The company is committed to building an IP-driven entertainment ecosystem that combines global vision with strong local vitality.

