Huuuge Games Improves Revenue Retention by 50% With Idomoo Personalized AI Video

Leveraging Idomoo’s Lucas AI Video Creator, Huuuge’s personalized loyalty campaign was delivered in just 4 days.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIvideo–Huuuge Games elevated player loyalty to the next level with their most recent next gen video campaign, powered by Lucas, Idomoo’s AI video creator. Players who engaged with the campaign played more and spent more than those who didn’t.









Speed was key for this campaign, which featured a timely two-week run of a special “Betty in Wonderland” theme for two of Huuuge Games’ most popular titles: Huuuge Casino and Billionaire Casino. Nearly 100,000 personalized videos were generated using Lucas AI Video Creator and showcased custom in-game footage. Thanks to AI, production was completed in just four working days, compared to the three months such campaigns had previously required.

This was Huuuge’s fourth campaign with Idomoo, and it once again boosted player engagement while also reconnecting with churned players in a personal way. Ultimately, the campaign delivered 50% higher revenue retention during its run.

Campaign highlights:

Drove 50% higher revenue retention

Completed in 4 days instead of 3 months — a 95% time savings!

46% more sessions per player

To further increase engagement, Huuuge added a personalized animated GIF preview of the video in the campaign email, giving players a fun, eye-catching teaser before they clicked through to the full experience. Each video also included an interactive CTA so players could take action immediately after watching.

“At Huuuge Games, we constantly look for new ways to connect with our players,” said Maya Burlin, Director of Monetization and CRM at Huuuge Games. “With Idomoo’s AI technology, we were able to deliver a level of personalization that set a new standard for us. This wasn’t just about driving metrics — it was about creating meaningful, personal experiences for our players. The entire process was seamless.”

“Keeping players engaged and vested in a game over time is challenging, but as we’ve shown time and time again, it’s a solvable challenge” said Yotam Ben Ami, Idomoo CMO. “The combination of fast video creation using our AI video creator, Lucas, with rich personalization makes it possible to generate engaging experiences in real time, keeping players interested and extending the shelf life of any game. We’re proud to be part of this highly successful loyalty campaign.”

Designed for scale and speed while prioritizing accurate, on-brand content, Lucas can handle every step of the video creation process, from scripting to post-production. All it takes is a simple prompt, whether that’s a document, webpage or text. To learn more or try a demo, visit idomoo.com.

About Huuuge Games

Huuuge Games is a publicly listed global developer and publisher of mobile and social casino games with a mission to “Play Together.” The company connects millions of players worldwide through titles such as Huuuge Casino and Billionaire Casino, delivering fun, easy-to-play experiences that are perfect for short sessions and social interaction. For more information, visit huuugegames.com.

About Idomoo

Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform empowers the world’s leading enterprises to transform their CX with personalized, AI-driven and interactive video at scale. With Lucas AI Video Creator, brands can create videos in minutes from simple prompts, slashing production costs. And Next Gen Videos are dynamic, leveraging hyper-personalization and real-time live data to maximize relevance and conversions. Idomoo delivers unmatched ROI for market leaders like Activision, Chase, Google, Verizon, Select Health, Oracle, American Airlines and others. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.

Contacts

Media contact:



Cheryl Rodewig



cheryl.rodewig@idomoo.com

434-298-4410