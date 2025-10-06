Hush Haunted Attraction Opens to Record Crowds With All-New Storylines, Scare Zone, and Expanded Food & Drink Offerings

Hush Haunted Attraction debuts Rue de L’ombre, a Mardi Gras-inspired scare zone pulsing with new energy.

Hush Haunted Attraction has opened for its 2025 season to record attendance, marking what is expected to be the attraction’s biggest year since opening in 2013. Now running select nights through November 2, Hush returns with an ambitious new storyline connecting all three haunted houses, an expanded Mardi Gras-themed scare zone, and a refreshed bar and food program that continues to set it apart from other Halloween events in the Midwest.

The Sewers in Hotel Descent

Guests enter the sewers in Hotel Descent

A Reimagined Experience for 2025

For the first time in Hush’s history, all three haunted attractions are united under one continuous storyline. Guests begin their descent through Hotel Descent, journey into Eternal Rest Cemetery, and conclude their nightmare inside Rosecliff Hall. This linked narrative heightens tension and pacing, creating a cinematic through-line that builds toward an unforgettable finale.

The indoor midway has also been transformed with Rue de L’ombre, a Mardi Gras-inspired nightmare street filled with sliders, stilt performers, and live characters who keep the energy-and the scares-flowing between attractions.

New Food & Drink Highlights

Hush continues to evolve beyond traditional haunted houses by blending immersive entertainment with elevated food and beverage experiences.

Bar 1 introduces savory ‘Hush’ Puppies and sweet Churros , paired with a menu of new signature cocktails.

Bar 3 has been fully re-themed with an ’80s “monster mash” vibe and now features interactive Test Tube Shooter add-ons for guests looking to toast to the season.

Every bar across the property debuts an all-new cocktail menu for 2025.

“Hush has always been about pushing the boundaries of what a haunted attraction can be,” said Cody Bailey, owner and creative director. “This season we wanted to make every moment-from the first scare to the last sip-part of one immersive story. The response so far has been incredible.”

Record Attendance and Season Details

Following opening weekend, Hush reported the strongest attendance figures in its 12-year history, with early nights already selling out in advance. Organizers expect 2025 to be a record-breaking season, reflecting growing interest in Michigan’s expanding haunted tourism scene.

Hush Haunted Attraction will be open on select nights through November 2, 2025. The event is recommended for ages 13 and up due to intense effects and theatrical horror elements.

Guest Information

Location: 37550 Cherry Hill Rd, Westland, MI 48185

Parking: Free and open onsite

Tickets: Available now at hushhaunt.com

SOURCE: Hush Haunted Attraction

