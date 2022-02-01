HungerRush Announces Most Comprehensive All-in-One POS Bundles Priced for the Independent Restaurant Operator Market

HungerRush launches competitive new technology packages designed to increase revenue and save time by reducing the complexities and costs of managing multi-vendor applications.

LAS VEGAS & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HungerRush, the leading cloud software provider for the restaurant industry, today announced the industry’s most comprehensive all-in-one POS system bundled offerings specifically designed to meet the needs of restaurant independent operators (IOs).

Today’s IOs are faced with the pain of having to manage and integrate multiple tech solutions for omni-channel digital ordering, in-store ordering, delivery and carryout, inventory, loyalty, labor scheduling, reporting, and marketing. IOs are stuck spending countless frustrating hours managing these systems and their integration across multiple vendors.

HungerRush uniquely offers a fully integrated and comprehensive all-in-one cloud POS system – the HungerRush 360 POS System – that delivers all of this functionality from a single vendor at an attractive price point. HungerRush 360 makes it easy for IOs to eliminate vendor finger-pointing frustration, save time and money, while significantly growing their businesses.

“Running a small business can easily become overly complicated way too fast,” said Cleo Bustamante, President of Martita’s Cocina in Carrizo Springs, TX. “It’s great to have one solution that handles it all. The system saves us time, and gives me visibility into the business which is a great benefit.”

As labor shortages and supply chain disruptions continue to make the landscape more competitive and complex, HungerRush offers IOs a solution that does the heavy lifting for them. No other POS system on the market offers HungerRush’s depth of value-added services, which include setting up a branded website, driving traffic to that site, encouraging and incentivizing repeat visits, as well as streamlining all front and back of house operations. With these benefits, HungerRush helps IOs compete and win customers against quick service restaurant (QSR) giants in today’s market where every dollar counts.

Moreover, when it comes to meeting evolving consumer expectations, quality food isn’t all that matters. According to HungerRush’s 2023 RushReport, 82% of Americans say restaurants need to do a better job dealing with the ongoing labor shortage, and 80% think technology is the key to do so. For today’s IOs – from small pizzerias, to taco joints, burger shacks or breakfast spots – technology is available to combat labor shortage challenges and rising costs on inventory and operations. With HungerRush’s POS bundle, these friction points are eliminated, enabling businesses to win and keep both customers and employees, while driving greater ROI.

“Unlike other vendors, we are redefining the meaning of an all-in-one POS with HungerRush 360,” said Olivier Thierry, CRO HungerRush. “We are the only solutions provider to offer this level of capabilities priced affordably for the IO market. We continue to be committed to providing solutions to the market that allow operators to run their businesses intelligently, do it from anywhere, and do it with the confidence that they are also delivering on their own brand promises of superior dining and customer experiences.”

To learn more about HungerRush’s Bundling Plans for Independent Operators, click here. To learn more about HungerRush 360 POS, click here.

HungerRush will be showcasing its all-in-one POS system bundled offerings at Pizza Expo 2023 booth #2553, taking place in Las Vegas, NV, March 28-30.

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions that make it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. HungerRush 360, our flagship all-in-one cloud POS system, integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business. For more information, visit www.HungerRush.com.

Contacts

Media:

Michelle Doss



HungerRush



512.365.9358



[email protected]

Natasha Koleas



PAN Communications



[email protected]