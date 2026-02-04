HumanTouch Appoints Kelly Bent as President

HumanTouch , a leading provider of IT consulting and digital transformation services to federal agencies, today announced the appointment of Kelly Bent as President. Bent previously served as Senior Vice President at HumanTouch, a role she has held for nearly four years.

In her new role as President, Bent will be responsible for driving company strategy, expanding service offerings, strengthening client partnerships, and ensuring HumanTouch continues to deliver high-impact, mission-focused solutions across the federal government.

Since joining HumanTouch, Bent has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and evolution. Most notably, she created and launched a new line of business focused on optimizing efficiency, transparency, and value for federal agencies, helping government leaders improve decision-making, strengthen governance, and maximize the return on taxpayer investments.

“Having served as President and CEO of HumanTouch since its founding nearly 30 years ago, I believe this is the right moment for Kelly to step into the role of President,” said Moe Jafari, founder and CEO of HumanTouch. “Her leadership consistently reflects what matters most: putting our clients first and delivering the level of accountability and partnership she once expected as a government executive. I have full confidence in her ability to lead our organization forward.”

Bent is widely recognized for her ability to bridge strategy, execution, and mission outcomes. Her leadership philosophy centers on accountability, stewardship, and measurable impact – values that closely align with HumanTouch’s commitment to serving federal clients with integrity and excellence.

“I am honored to step into the role of President at HumanTouch,” said Bent. “HumanTouch delivers advanced, technology-enabled solutions that set us apart from many small businesses that are still focused primarily on staff augmentation. We bring agencies the solutions they need at a time of reduced workforce capacity, with an increased focus on efficiency and mission-critical outcomes.”

Bent added, “We have an exceptionally strong leadership team, a highly respected Board of Advisors, and a clear strategy focused on deepening partnerships that expand the value and impact we deliver to our government customers. I look forward to continuing our work providing distinguished, technology-enabled solutions that address the challenges federal teams face today – helping agencies operate more efficiently, make better-informed decisions, and achieve meaningful outcomes for the public they serve.”

Bent’s appointment reflects HumanTouch’s continued investment in leadership that understands the federal mission from the inside and is committed to delivering innovative, best-in-class solutions that work in real-world government environments.

