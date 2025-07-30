Humancore Launches Multiplayer AI Advisor to Transform How Managers Lead Teams

Backed by $4M in pre-seed funding, the platform delivers real-time, personalized, team-aware guidance, just as companies face a leadership crisis

Today, Humancore announced the public release of its Multiplayer AI Advisor (patent pending), a groundbreaking capability designed to help managers lead with greater clarity, adaptability and impact. Unlike traditional coaching or generic AI prompts, Humancore’s multiplayer technology understands not only the manager, but also their team. This provides managers with real-time, expert-backed guidance that’s tuned to the relationships, roles and context that shape day-to-day performance.

“Leadership is inherently relational, and great managers flex their approach based on who they are leading. That’s what Humancore was built to support,” said Mike Dolen, CEO and co-founder of Humancore. Multiplayer helps managers take better action, faster. This technology is backed by behavioral science, personalized to them and their team and aligned to their company’s unique strategy and culture.”

Humancore’s launch comes at a pivotal time for organizations. In the past six years, the number of direct reports per manager has tripled, while investment in development has flatlined. A recent Gartner survey found that 75% of HR leaders believe their managers are overwhelmed – and most say traditional training isn’t closing the gap. Multiplayer closes that gap by equipping managers with guidance that adapts in real-time, drawing on each individual’s working style, personality and goals. The result: sharper leadership, stronger performance and better alignment across teams.

Key platform innovations include:

Multiplayer Personalization : Advice tuned to both the manager and their team, based on personality, working styles, interpersonal dynamics and their roles.

Organizational Context : Guidance aligned with company values, goals, leadership frameworks and culture.

Science-Backed Expertise : Every recommendation is grounded in research from organizational psychology and leadership science.

Enterprise-Grade Privacy: Data security that meets enterprise standards; no data used to train public models.

AI tools have entered the workplace, but organizations are finding that effective management coaching doesn’t come from a generalized ChatGPT prompt.

“Generative AI enables real-time support – but support only matters if it’s right for the moment and the team,” said Chief Product Officer at Humancore, Dr. Ken Lahti. “Multiplayer blends behavioral science with AI to deliver guidance that’s not only immediate, but also personalized and contextualized for each leader’s world.”

Founded by experts from LinkedIn, Glint, BetterUp, CEB, Kenexa and Modern Hire, Humancore is backed by $4M in pre-seed funding and built for scale across mid-market and enterprise organizations.

To request a demo or learn more, visit humancore.ai .

About Humancore

Humancore is the AI-powered advisor for managers, delivering real-time, personalized guidance to help leaders perform, grow and lead with clarity and confidence. Built by experts in organizational psychology and HR tech, the platform transforms how organizations develop their leaders while driving team performance and organizational impact. Visit humancore.ai or follow on LinkedIn .

