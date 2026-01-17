Hulunbuir Extreme Cold Snowfield Test: LYNX M20 Wheeled-Legged Robot Validates -30°C Operational Reliability

Recently, in Yakeshi, Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia-known as the “City of Ice and Snow”-DEEP Robotics conducted a series of extreme cold performance tests with its LYNX M20 wheeled-legged robot in -30°C snowy conditions. In the real-world ice and snow environment, relying on DEEP Robotics’ advanced low-temperature adaptation technology and intelligent control system, the LYNX M20 maintained stable operation and reliable command execution throughout the test. This not only validated its continuous operational capability in extreme environments but also demonstrated DEEP Robotics’ leading technological prowess in empowering robot deployment in severely cold and high-risk scenarios.

01 All-Terrain Mobility & Stability: Conquering Complex Extreme Cold Terrains

Yakeshi’s winter features deep snow accumulation and ice layers 2-4 meters thick, providing a natural proving ground for extreme environment testing. The LYNX M20 robot dog maintained stable balance even while continuously walking in a bipedal posture on ice surfaces with nearly zero traction. Climbing snow-covered slopes and nimbly traversing complex terrain with varied snow conditions, it switched to a deep-snow gait control mode based on the terrain, maintaining steady posture throughout with no slipping or loss of control. Leveraging DEEP Robotics’ self-developed high-performance joint modules and dynamic control algorithms, it handled various terrain challenges with ease.

Figure 1: LYNX M20 Robot Dog Walking on Snow

On smooth snow surfaces, the LYNX M20 wheeled-legged robot ran continuously at high speed. Its specially equipped anti-slip snow tires worked in synergy with DEEP Robotics’ proprietary real-time posture prediction control technology, achieving smooth snow drifting and precise steering. An IP66 protection rating combined with fully sealed design ensured continuous, stable operation amidst blowing snow, low temperatures, and potential ice-water exposure. Its motion control system maintained zero-error responses even under extreme working conditions, highlighting DEEP Robotics’ deep technical expertise in robot motion control.

Figure 2: LYNX M20 Robot Dog Drifting on Snow

At the frigid test site, the LYNX M20 robot sustained its operations. Its hot-swappable battery design enabled continuous power supply through battery swaps, ensuring long-duration operation continuity. Even during low-light evenings, it maintained stable locomotion and perception using its integrated lighting system. Furthermore, DEEP Robotics’ robot dogs, built upon the company’s self-developed multi-sensor fusion perception system and equipped with a 360°×90° FOV 96-line LiDAR, achieved embodied navigation and autonomous obstacle avoidance in complex terrain.

Figure 3: LYNX M20 Robot Dog Running on Snow

02 Full-Task Chain Reliability: Ensuring Stable Operation in Extreme Environments

Under the harsh conditions of low temperature and low light in Yakeshi, the LYNX M20 wheeled-legged robot validated the full-chain reliability of DEEP Robotics’ robot dogs-from basic mobility and environmental perception to multi-task execution. This fully demonstrates their comprehensive capability for sustained, stable operation in extreme low-temperature environments, providing practical validation for completing various tasks such as material transport, area patrol and protection, and scientific research exploration.

As an industry leader in the wheeled-legged domain, the LYNX M20 wheeled-legged robot has not only overcome challenges in extreme cold environments but also previously completed scientific research missions in the uninhabited Hoh Xil area at an altitude of 4,600 meters. There, it undertook the task of transporting supplies like oxygen cylinders and food to high-altitude observation stations, effectively reducing human operational risks in extreme plateau environments, becoming a model of technology empowering ecological conservation. From extreme cold to extreme altitudes, its stable, reliable cross-environment operational capability confirms DEEP Robotics’ systematic technological strength in robot adaptability to extreme environments.

Figure 4: LYNX M20 Robot Dog Transporting Oxygen Cylinders in Hoh Xil

Conclusion

This extreme cold test of the LYNX M20 wheeled-legged robot is not merely a performance validation but also a practical demonstration of DEEP Robotics’ philosophy of “using robots to replace humans in dangerous environments.” From the LYNX M20 wheeled-legged robot and the Jueying X30 quadruped robot to the all-weather humanoid robot DR02, DEEP Robotics remains committed to enhancing the operational stability and reliability of robots in all kinds of complex environments. With its industry-leading environmental adaptation technology, the company is paving the way for robot application in real-world, demanding scenarios. In the future, DEEP Robotics will continue to advance robot technology innovation and scenario deployment, deepening its focus on critical fields such as emergency rescue, polar scientific research, and cold-region inspection, making robots reliable working partners for humans in extreme environments.

