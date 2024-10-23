Huggies® is transforming mothers’ hugs into unique baby sleep tracks

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ – Huggies® is building on its new Hugs Change Everything brand platform with the launch of Sound of a Hug, an innovative digital web app that allows parents to select a sleep track for their baby that mimics a parent’s heartbeat.

The new Hugs Change Everything brand platform champions the science-backed benefits of hugs for a developing baby. This latest innovation spotlights the sound of a heartbeat along with colored background noise, which is proven to help calm baby, as it can reduce their heart rate¹, stabilize their mood, promote their sleep, promote their physical development, and strengthen the bond between parent and baby. By using a heartbeat as a music sleep track, parents can extend the impactful benefits of a hug long after their baby is put down.

Sound of a Hug is experienced on the interactive website, SoundofaHug.com, where parents can select a sleep track similar to the rhythm of their own heartbeat. By selecting additional sound variables like baby’s mood, what type of sleeper baby is, time of day, and baby’s favorite type of hug, the track musically transforms in real time to provide the ideal soundscape for baby. With over 50,000 possible outcomes, each track is as unique as the heartbeat that it is based on.

“Sound of a Hug is something we’re proud to launch as another way to support parents who wish to soothe their babies,” says Tanya Willer, Vice President of Marketing, Kimberly-Clark Canada and mother of two children. “We know that parents’ hugs play a crucial role in the healthy development of a baby and demonstrate first-hand how Hugs really do Change Everything.”

A streamlined experience is also available on Amazon Alexa devices, which can be triggered by saying, “Alexa, open Huggies Sound of a Hug.”

The Huggies Sound of a Hug campaign was created in partnership with Zulu Alpha Kilo and Zulubot, and is supported by online video, social media ads, display, and radio with media planning by Ignite, PR managed by Veritas, and French adaptation managed by The French Shop.

