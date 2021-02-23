Huddle House Announces New Educational Partnership with DeVry University to Support Team Members and Franchisees

Program Allows Team Members and their Families to Enroll in Degree Programs Through DeVry

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a part of the Huddle House’s commitment to enrich the lives of the restaurant brand’s team members, the brand has announced a new partnership to offer new educational opportunities through DeVry University. Huddle House hopes to empower team members at its 400 locations to enroll in a wide variety of programs at the university to help them continue their professional growth.

“We recognized that many of our team members have the ambition and desire to continue their education outside the walls of our restaurant locations. At Huddle House we are constantly striving to create the best possible work environment, where our team members feel supported. This educational partnership is a great step in the right direction,” said Marilyn Leister, Vice President of Human Resources. “We look forward to empowering all team members to reach their goals and continue their learning journey.”

Huddle House’s partnership with DeVry University aims to encourage their team members to advance their education to the next level in their career. DeVry and its Keller Graduate School of Management offers various degree programs in which Huddle House team members can enroll with a tuition savings. Whether their ambition is to learn more about accounting or earn a Master’s degree in Business and Management, Huddle House team members can pursue their professional and academic goals, and develop new skillsets, at the same time.

“DeVry University is an accredited institution with a rich heritage in technology and was founded on the basis that applied learning advances education,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “We are proud to help Huddle House’s team members expand their knowledge and gain new insights that they can apply to their job and their careers. Whether they attend online or in person, Huddle team members will be supported by our faculty and advisors at every step of the way through their student journey.”

Based in Atlanta, Huddle House restaurants have earned adoration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of home-cooked meals are savored. Known for its round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House embeds itself into every community it serves by bringing friends and families together over delicious food, served from the heart.

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart.” The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 56 years ago.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more, visit devry.edu.

