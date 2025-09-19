Huawei Charts the Future of Smart Technology with Pioneering Product Lineup

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, under the banner of “Ride the Wind,” Huawei hosted its Global Innovative Product Launch event in Paris. The showcase was led by the dazzling debut of the next-gen HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2, and HUAWEI WATCH D2, which masterfully blend high-fashion aesthetics with professional-grade health and fitness monitoring. They were joined by the HUAWEI nova 14 Series, HUAWEI FreeBuds 7i, and HUAWEI MatePad 12 X, each delivering exceptional imaging and user experiences. Beyond products, Huawei articulated its new “Now Is Yours” brand proposition and launched the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2025, championing a youth-focused, inclusive vision that embeds technology into the fabric of daily life and invites a global audience to imagine the future together.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series: Redefining the Advanced Outdoor Workout Experience

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series is a testament to the “Ride the Wind” philosophy, a new attitude towards fashion and athletics. A ground-up engineering overhaul delivers an impressive 21-day battery life and pinpoint outdoor positioning, powered by the all-new HUAWEI TruSense System for all-round, fast, and accurate health metrics.

Building on a library of over 100 workout modes, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series introduces deep enhancements for four essential outdoor activities. The new Cycling mode debuts a virtual power meter, offering professional-grade performance analytics without a pro-level power meter and unlocking a more advanced cycling experience. There’s also a Trail running mode with next-level features like pinpoint positioning, altitude trend chart, and real-time grade analysis, to identify route challenges and optimize energy distribution. Golf mode comes with a whole host of high-level features, including high-definition fairway maps, to ensure that each shot is well-executed. There’s even a Skiing mode, which offers precise positioning and a rich dataset for a thoroughly professional and exhilarating on-piste experience.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2 and WATCH D2: Breakthroughs in Professional Fitness and Health Monitoring

The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2 debuts as the industry’s first smartwatch rated for 150-meter diving with audio functionality. Its groundbreaking Dolphin sonar communication enables underwater watch-to-watch messaging up to 30 meters and a one-touch SOS initiation up to 60 meters, lending more efficient underwater communication and greater peace of mind to deep-sea explorers. HUAWEI WATCH D2 comes in a dazzling new Blue color, and supports more comprehensive blood pressure monitoring features, including single reminder and recurring reminder. Combined with individual measurements and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, these features create a robust and versatile system designed to meet diverse user needs for effective blood pressure management.

HUAWEI nova 14 Series: Reimagined Professional Portraiture with Ultra Chroma Camera

The HUAWEI nova 14 Series reimagines mobile portraiture with its “Pro Your Portrait” concept. The device debuts a pioneering Ultra Chroma Camera for portraits, and new and improved XD Portrait Engine to produce portraits of exceptional depth and texture. It excels in challenging low-light environments, such as live music venues, rendering scenes with stunning clarity and nuanced detail. The 50 MP front camera supports auto-focus Portrait Dual Camera and a special 5x portrait zoom, delivering remarkable selfie capabilities. There are also a wealth of groundbreaking AI photo editing features, including AI Best Expression and AI Remove, to place a professional editing suite at user’s fingertips and ensure that each shot shines through and is blemish-free.

HUAWEI MatePad 12 X and M-Pencil Pro: A New Era of Paperless Learning and Creativity

The newly-unveiled HUAWEI MatePad 12 X PaperMatte Edition tablet comes equipped with ultra-clear PaperMatte Display designed for visual comfort1. MatePad works seamlessly with the HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro stylus, which supports handy features like, one-pinch in-app radial menu pop-ups, one-tap HUAWEI Notes access, and seamless twist-to-switch brush adjustments.

The GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2025 is now officially underway. This year’s competition will retain the four classic categories: Narrative Art, Digital Watercolour & Ink, Sci-Fi Art, and Cutting-edge Painting, while also introducing a new category: Animation. This GoPaint initiative aims to inspire creatively-minded users the world over to pick up a pen and unleash their imagination.

Now Is Yours: Huawei Deepens Dialogue with Young Consumers

Huawei introduced its vibrant “Now Is Yours” brand proposition, a commitment to fostering a deeper dialogue with a new generation of global consumers. The brand proposition is built on openness and inclusivity, aiming to create cultural and emotional resonance through technology that feels both innovative and human.

Looking to the future, Huawei reaffirms its pledge to champion youth culture and use innovation as a universal language. By designing technology with greater warmth and empathy, Huawei aims to synchronize its rhythm with the global community, embarking on a shared journey into a future of infinite possibility.

