HTC VIVERSE Launches “VIVERSE Spark” Global University Hackathon

“VIVERSE Spark” hackathon has universities and student teams around the globe competing to build VIVERSE projects for cash prizes and XR hardware

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D—VIVERSE, the 3D content creation and distribution platform from HTC, is hosting its first ever global hackathon. University students around the world will compete to build their dream immersive worlds to explore, play, and interact with others, with cash prizes and XR hardware as awards.









In the VIVERSE Spark competition, students will unleash their creativity and build immersive, web-based projects in VIVERSE across three submission categories: Immersive Storytelling, Games, and Social Experiences. The hackathon offers students hands-on experience in 3D content creation, helping them prepare for the next wave of careers in immersive content and game development – a huge market that could reach $125 billion by 2034.

VIVERSE is a web-based platform which supports all major WebXR game engines including Unity WebGL, Godot, ThreeJS, Babylon, React-Three-Fiber, and AFRAME. VIVERSE also supports a no-code solution via PlayCanvas, so people from a range of skill levels can participate. VIVERSE makes it easy to build, host and explore WebXR content in any browser, on any device – no install required.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy interactive content on the devices they personally have access to,” said Andranik Aslanyan, Head of Growth at VIVERSE. “No need for a top-of-the-line gaming machine, and no need for programming experience. You can still bring your vision to life in VIVERSE and enjoy it together with friends on different platforms and hardware.”

Dr. Allen Y. Yang, Executive Director of FHL Vive Center for Enhanced Reality at UC Berkeley, said: “The rapidly expanding opportunities in 3D immersive experiences will be shaped markedly by the imagination of our creative students, who will for sure determine the next-generation killer apps in virtual and extended reality. We’re excited to get started on VIVERSE and see the amazing worlds our students create!”

Students from a range of institutions will participate in the 2025 hackathon, including UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon University, NTU, NTHU, NUK, STUST, Syracuse University, CADRE Lab at SJSU, University of Cincinnati, Academy of Art University, California State University East Bay, Iovine and Young Academy at the University of Southern California (USC), UC Irvine ICC/VR Lab, University of Oregon, Stony Brook University, University of Texas at San Antonio, University of Houston, and Ringling College of Art and Design, among others.

To learn more about and participate in the VIVERSE Spark 2025 hackathon, visit the competition website. For institutions that are interested in joining future hackathons, please contact us at edu@viverse.com.

