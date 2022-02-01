HSB’s New Sensor Solutions Stop Water Leaks Remotely with Smart Shutoff Device

Meshify Defender Sensors detect water leaks and other perils

Sensors feature extended battery life and longer range

Water Shutoff stops water flow, with the tap of a mobile app

Spots and Stops Leaks, Any Time, Day, or Night

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Specialty insurer HSB today introduced Meshify Defender™ Sensors, its next generation LoRaWAN® Internet of Things (IoT) device suite, and the new Meshify Defender Water Shutoff, which combine to help prevent property and equipment damage using a mobile app.

Designed by Meshify, the IoT subsidiary of HSB, Meshify Defender Sensors monitor commercial and residential buildings and equipment 24/7 for water leaks, frozen pipes, temperature changes, and humidity.

Once a sensor detects a leak, HSB sends an alert to customers who can activate the Meshify Defender Water Shutoff, using the Meshify Protect™ mobile app to stop the water supply.

“HSB has been providing IoT solutions to a range of businesses for nearly a decade,” said John B. Riggs, HSB chief technology officer and president of Meshify. “The Meshify Defender Sensors and Water Shutoff are the culmination what we have learned about the needs of our customers and our insurance industry partners. Our leading-edge sensors and water shutoff have been tested extensively and made accessible and affordable for insurers and their policyholders to reduce costly water losses.”

A Seamless and Secure Connection

Meshify Defender Sensors offer long range and extended battery life, with more robust performance to support commercial environments with an improved customer experience.

LoRaWAN wireless technology, a low-power, wide-area networking protocol, seamlessly connects Meshify Defender to the Internet of Things with end-to-end security.

Installs in 10 Minutes, No Cutting Pipes

The Meshify Defender Water Shutoff, developed over years of research and testing, stops water leaks at the source, with design options that don’t require cutting any pipes.

Using the Meshify Protect mobile app for iOS and Android, customers can shut off the water with a tap of the screen on a mobile device, from any location, at any time.

Prevents Loss, Provides Peace of Mind

In the past, water leaks from plumbing, water heaters, HVAC systems, boilers, and other sources might go undiscovered for hours or days, overnight, weekends, and holidays, causing severe damage.

Now, customers can have peace-of-mind that Meshify Defender Sensors and Smart Shutoff can detect leaks and cut off the water supply to help prevent or reduce property loss.

Available Exclusively from HSB

The Meshify Defender Sensor suite and Water Shutoff are available exclusively in the United States and Canada through HSB and its partner insurance carriers.

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB)

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB’s mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy, and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions, and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company’s highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset management company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake through Hurricane Ian in 2022. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies or cyberattacks. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world’s most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

Contacts

Dennis Milewski



Phone: +1 (860) 722-5567



Mobile: +1 (860) 534-0623



[email protected]