How Trane Technologies’ Rebecca Verdon Inspires Innovation and Community Through Sustainable Packaging

Rebecca brings sustainability, creativity and community into everything she does as a Packaging Engineer at Trane Technologies.

Packaging Engineer, Rebecca Verdon, is making a difference at work and in the world by designing innovative packaging solutions and inspiring a more sustainable community.

Since joining Trane Technologies nearly two years ago, Rebecca Verdon has found more than just her first job – she’s discovered a place where she’s empowered to grow while uplifting others. Today, she’s boldly challenging what’s possible for a sustainable world… and, like the packaging engineer action figure she created, she’s doing it in steel-toe boots.

With a focus on sustainable design and rigorous testing, Rebecca’s role is one of precision, safety, collaboration and out-the-box (pun intended) thinking. She takes pride in ensuring that Trane Technologies’ products reach customers as safely and sustainably as possible.

WATCH: How Rebecca Guides Innovation and Sustainability as a Packaging Engineer

Joining a culture of sustainability and support

Rebecca was drawn to Trane Technologies because of its reputation for bold sustainability leadership. “Sustainability really drove me to come work at Trane Technologies. I was excited to bring packaging sustainability to a company whose products are already sustainable,” she says.

But our values around people and culture were just as important to her decision.

Turning curiosity into action

That sense of belonging and empowerment gave Rebecca the platform to explore new ideas, drive change and explore alternative solutions to greener packaging. She even took the initiative to reach out to colleagues in the sustainability department with a bold idea: creating a CO2 tracking tool for packaging.

This proactive mindset led her to the Sustainability Ambassador Network, where she found a community as passionate as she is about embedding sustainability into all business areas. “The Sustainability Ambassador Network is full of people excited about sustainability. There are so many opportunities to learn and understand how sustainability impacts different parts of our business,” she explains.

Empowering the next generation

Rebecca’s passion for sustainability is matched by her drive to inspire others, which is why she extends her support to the Women’s Business Resource Group, which is open to all employees. Here, she helps host events to connect people in the Trane Technologies’ community, facilitating encouragement, professional growth and camaraderie.

Rebecca also takes the time to regularly mentor new hires and interns, helping them navigate the packaging engineering space and encouraging them to bring forward their own sustainability ideas. What’s more, she’s equally committed to inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in sustainability-focused engineering, even going so far as to create her own packaging engineer action figure – complete with steel-toe boots, pink safety glasses and a recycling bin.

Living our purpose, one package at a time

Rebecca’s story is an admirable example of how sustainability, creativity and community come together at Trane Technologies. Her work helps us deliver on our bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments while fostering an inclusive culture where all employees feel empowered to lead.

In this way, Rebecca isn’t just designing packaging that protects our products, she’s building a career that helps protect our planet. “Now that I’m here, there are so many opportunities for me,” she says. “I could keep on the technical route and become a lead packaging engineer, or I could go into management. I’m excited for my future.”

Rebecca isn’t the only one excited for her future; we’re all looking forward to seeing what she does next.

Explore careers that make a difference at Trane Technologies.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire