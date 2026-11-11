How Lee Tiedrich’s Advisory Firm Converts Technological Change into Business Value

Board and C-suite adviser Lee Tiedrich draws on more than 30 years of pioneering experience across business, technology, law and global policy to help organizations capture value and navigate.

Ms. Tiedrich, the founder and CEO of Tiedrich Global Strategies, has spent decades helping leaders pursue enterprise value while managing risk at the forefront of technological change. Her firm advises companies, boards and investors on technology transformation, governance, risk management, acquisitions and other strategic transactions, intellectual property, data, cybersecurity, global policy and disputes.

Ms. Tiedrich combines proven business counsel with rare cross-sector and cross-disciplinary experience to help leaders integrate business, technical, legal and other important perspectives and make and execute strategic decisions. During more than 28 years at Covington & Burling LLP-including over two decades as a partner-she advised on M&A and other strategic transactions, intellectual property, data, governance, risk management and global policy for investors, boards, and businesses ranging from emerging companies to Fortune 50 enterprises. She co-led one of the first AmLaw 50 AI initiatives, building upon her other pioneering work. She also leverages her electrical engineering and legal education. In U.S. government and high-profile global policy roles, she has helped shape AI’s rules.

Pioneering at the Intersection of Technology, Business, Policy and Law

When internet commercialization accelerated in the 1990s, few road maps existed. Ms. Tiedrich helped clients pioneer new legal frameworks and practices to unlock their online businesses. She negotiated early e-commerce, cloud services, big data, and other transactions, including acquisitions, well before standard terms existed. Each wave required connecting technology with strategy, law, business and policy-and anticipating consequences not yet apparent.

As AI expanded, she saw the same pattern: major opportunity, significant risks, uncertain rules and decisions spanning functional boundaries. She helped clients structure novel strategic transactions, navigate evolving laws, build multidisciplinary governance, optimize intellectual property and data, and engage policymakers as new rules emerged.

Helping Shape AI’s Future

As AI policy accelerated, Ms. Tiedrich was at the table. At NIST, she worked on AI evaluation and risk management. She co-authored international policy on AI and intellectual property adopted by all 44 OECD/GPAI countries. As senior adviser to the International Scientific Reports on the Safety of Advanced AI -supported by more than 30 countries- she worked at the forefront of frontier AI safety and risk.

This vantage point helps clients anticipate how technology, standards, regulation, national security and evolving risk may affect adoption, investment and oversight-and plan to capture value and manage risk.

A Broader Boardroom Perspective

The firm’s work also extends beyond AI. Across industries and borders, Ms. Tiedrich has advised on M&A and other transactions, strategy, intellectual property, cybersecurity, data, regulation and enterprise risks-while facts, rules and commercial consequences were still unfolding. She translates policy, technical and business developments into practical decisions and client value.

Her engineering and legal training connects executives, technical teams, lawyers and policymakers around innovation, execution, governance and accountability-testing assumptions, anticipating effects and making decisions that can withstand external scrutiny.

Her recognition includes TechCrunch’s series on women who contributed to the AI revolution, H2O.ai’s 2026 Top 100 AI leaders and a Duke Women’s Innovator Award.

Turning Experience into Client Value

Through Tiedrich Global Strategies, Ms. Tiedrich brings this rare multidisciplinary experience across the private and public sectors to companies, boards and investors, drawing on a global network of experts as needed. The firm supports consequential decisions and execution across M&A and other transactions, technology adoption, governance, intellectual property, cybersecurity, data, risk management and stakeholder engagement.

Built for Consequential Decisions

Leaders must still make consequential choices before facts, rules and market responses are settled. Tiedrich Global Strategies is built for that reality, helping companies execute innovative strategies, boards provide oversight and investors assess whether execution can support promised value.

About Tiedrich Global Strategies

Founded by Lee Tiedrich, Tiedrich Global Strategies is a pioneering, multidisciplinary advisory firm for a new era of strategic technology transformation. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience across business, technology, law and policy-and access to global experts-the firm helps leaders, boards and investors pursue value, strengthen resilience and act confidently amid uncertainty.

Marquis Who’s Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394 – 6946

info@marquiswhoswho.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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