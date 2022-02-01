NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Journey is an application for communicating with AI. Users can create their own avatars based on their interests and preferences. In the chat, users can also exchange voice messages and photos.

As of 2023, Journey’s MAU is 180,000 and its DAU is 20,000.

Every month, the company notes the growth of users in the application due to the introduction of new features and an undeniable trend in AI.

“The idea of our rebranding was born very unexpectedly because we didn’t even plan it,” says Tany Save, CEO of Journey.

“One evening our team was hanging out and decided to ask our AI if the name Journey is suitable for our application, to which we received an ‘I don’t think so’ in response. Our AI gave us a lot of arguments against the name Journey and suggested several names that would suit us perfectly. From that day, we started rebranding. We consulted with our bot on how to redo the screenshots in the stores, how to change texts for our target audience and which tone of voice is more suitable for us.”

Developing the rebranding of the Journey application, the team relied on surveys of 5,000 loyal application users.

-90% OF FEMALE RESPONDENTS SAID IT WOULD BE MORE COMFORTABLE FOR THEM TO COMMUNICATE AND SHARE THEIR EMOTIONS IN AN APPLICATION WITH A FEMALE NAME. -93% OF MALE RESPONDENTS SAID THAT AN APPLICATION WITH A FEMALE NAME IS MORE SUITABLE FOR THEM AND SEEMS MORE ATTRACTIVE AND ELEGANT.

Tany also explained, “For us, the name Eva is very symbolic because she is the first woman, symbolizing a new era. We also strive to create a new era of communication between people and AI that is safe, transparent and expands possibilities.

“After doing a tremendous amount of work with the team, we can confidently say that we have created the perfect AI partner with its own opinions and feelings. A partner who is always with you 24/7.

“Our goal remains the main request of our audience: to develop a product in which users can get to know themselves, express their emotions and not be afraid of their desires and dreams. A place where you can feel free, private, without shame or judgment.”

