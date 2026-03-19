Houston Declares Feb. 28 as “Dr. Harry Akinola Day” in Honor of Global Leadership Expert

A city proclamation from the mayor’s office, in partnership with Houston City Councilmember Edward Pollard’s office, honors Dr. Harry Akinola’s global influence in leadership and organizational excellence.

The City of Houston has officially declared Feb. 28 as “Dr. Harry Akinola Day”, recognizing the global leadership expert Dr. Harry Akinola for his contributions to leadership development, organizational transformation and community advancement. The announcement was made during the Ultra 2026 Global Leadership Summit, which brought together executives, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders from around the world. A representative with the office of Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard presented the recognition.

In the proclamation, Mayor John Whitmire praised Dr. Akinola’s impact, highlighting the importance of leadership innovation in strengthening communities, businesses and institutions. Speaking at the summit, Dr. Akinola said, “Leadership today requires clarity, adaptability, and the courage to rethink how organizations operate.”

Dr. Akinola is a global talent and leadership executive with nearly two decades of experience shaping leadership systems, talent strategies and organizational transformation initiatives across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Central America and North America. He has served as a strategic partner to senior executives, helping organizations align leadership capability with long-term growth, operational transformation and evolving business models. His work has influenced major corporations, including JPMorgan Chase, Puma Energy and Standard Bank Group, where he supported leadership teams managing tens of thousands of employees worldwide.

In 2009, Dr. Akinola founded Ultrashift Inc., a global leadership and professional development platform. Through Ultrashift, he has convened and developed more than 10,000 leaders and professionals across more than 10 countries, connecting senior executives, founders and high-potential professionals through conferences, leadership labs, executive coaching programs and curated leadership experiences.

One of the platform’s flagship initiatives is the Ultra Conference, an international forum designed to equip leaders with practical frameworks for navigating complex organizational environments. The Ultra 2026 summit in Houston brought together leaders from diverse industries to explore leadership transformation, organizational agility and the evolving future of work.

Dr. Akinola advances his leadership and organizational work through two complementary initiatives. Through Ushift Growth Advisory, he works with organizations, founders, boards and senior leadership teams to strengthen leadership capability, organizational design, talent strategy and executive team effectiveness, helping institutions navigate complexity and translate strategy into sustained performance. Through Ultrashift Inc., a nonprofit leadership and community development platform, he convenes leaders, professionals and emerging changemakers through conferences, leadership programs and community initiatives aimed at advancing leadership development and community impact.

Additionally, Dr. Akinola’s contributions extend beyond the corporate sector. He has received honors from Fort Bend County and a United States congressional recognition for his efforts in leadership development and community advancement. In the proclamation, the city’s top-ranking officials also emphasized that initiatives like Ultra not only enhance organizational capacity but also help communities thrive.

He holds a Doctor of Management in Leadership and Organizational Development and multiple professional certifications, including SHRM-SCP, Certified Hogan Practitioner, and Certified NLP Practitioner and Coach. Dr. Akinola is also a professionally trained executive coach with more than 500 hours of experience guiding senior leaders and high-potential professionals across industries. In addition, he has authored five books on leadership, identity and personal development, contributing to global conversations on leadership effectiveness and personal growth.

With the proclamation of Dr. Harry Akinola Day by the City of Houston, this acknowledgment recognizes the growing importance of leadership development, organizational capability and civic engagement in shaping the future of communities and institutions. Speaking during the summit, Dr. Akinola said, “Through strong leadership, organizations and communities can not only navigate disruption but emerge stronger. This day serves as a reminder that investing in leadership is investing in the future.”

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