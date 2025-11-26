Horizon Aircraft Welcomes Esteemed Test Pilot-Astronaut Jameel Janjua to its Board of Directors

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world’s first hybrid electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, announces that esteemed test pilot-astronaut Jameel Janjua has joined its Board of Directors, bringing deep expertise in experimental test flight, military operations, aerospace engineering, and business growth.

Jameel is a world-leading expert in experimental test flight and has provided leadership for space missions, billion-dollar aerospace programs, and has been an advisor to aerospace startups as they navigate through technical and business milestones.

Formerly serving as a fighter pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force and as an instructor at USAF Test Pilot School, Jameel moved on to become an experimental test pilot with more than 5,500 hours flown in more than 65 aircraft. Currently he is a test pilot for Virgin Galactic, an aerospace and space travel company pioneering human spaceflight.

“Horizon Aircraft is revolutionizing regional air mobility with its hybrid electric, fan-in-wing VTOL design,” stated Jameel. “The Cavorite X7 has the ability to provide enhanced solutions for both civilian and military missions, and by joining the Board I can help ensure our business execution strategy is tightly aligned with delivering the safest possible certified aircraft.”

Jameel holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the Royal Military College of Canada, a Master of Science from MIT in Aeronautics and Aeronautics and recently earned an MBA from The Wharton School. His knowledge and extensive experience with aerospace flight and business operations will be a valuable addition to Horizon Aircraft’s Board of Directors as the Company builds its full-scale prototype and prepares it to undergo the aircraft certification process.

Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO Brandon Robinson stated, “Jameel joining our Board is a huge win for our team in more ways than one. Having someone of his caliber provide insight and mentorship will help us make the Cavorite X7 a leader in aerospace safety and be ready to fly real-world missions.”

For more information about Horizon Aircraft, please see the Company's website or watch its innovative technology in action on the Company's YouTube channel

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL designed to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon Aircraft intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

