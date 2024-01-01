Horizon Aircraft to Provide a Business Update and Second Quarter 2026 Results on January 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST

Company Invites Shareholders to Submit Questions to be Answered on the Webcast

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world’s first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, announces that it will release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 8:30 am EST. Horizon Aircraft management will discuss those results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and webcast.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 888-506-0062 from North America and at 973-528-0011 from international numbers (Access Code: 953458) or by joining the live webcast on Horizon Aircraft’s investor relations website at https://ir.horizonaircraft.com/events-presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

Horizon Aircraft invites shareholders to submit questions which will be answered on the webcast. Management will address select questions relating to its business and financial results and corporate and strategic plans. Questions should be submitted to hovr@fnkir.com by Friday, January 9, 2026. Investors submitting questions will also be added to the IR mailing list.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon Aircraft intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

