Horizon Aircraft to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference and Industry Trade Show
TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world’s first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, announces that management will participate in the following upcoming events:
Event: DealFlow Discovery Conference
Date: January 28-29, 2026
Location: Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgata Hotel
Event Link: https://dealflowdiscoveryconference.com/
Management of the Company will deliver a live in-person presentation and participate in 1×1 meetings throughout the two-day conference.
Event: Singapore Airshow
Date: February 3-8, 2026
Location: Singapore – Changi Exhibition Centre
Event Link: https://www.singaporeairshow.com/
The Company will be exhibiting at the show in the Canadian pavilion. Management of the Company will be available for 1×1 meetings from February 3rd-5th.
About Horizon Aircraft
Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.
