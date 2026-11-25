Coverage of Nvidia’s leadership reversal and the economic impact of artificial intelligence demonstrates Digitalage’s approach to evidence-based reporting, with potential applications across the global media and enterprise information industries.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) today announced continued operational progress following the public beta launch of Digitalage News, as its subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc., surpassed 300 published articles, demonstrating its developing artificial intelligence-assisted research, verification and publishing infrastructure in a publicly accessible environment.

The milestone follows Hop-on’s November 23 announcement that Digitalage’s news discovery pipeline identified 244,580 incoming news items for assessment during a 48-hour period.

While the discovery metric represents information identified for evaluation rather than verified or published articles, the growing volume of publicly available reporting demonstrates Digitalage’s progress in deploying its underlying media infrastructure.

Investors, journalists, publishers and prospective enterprise customers can examine the results directly at:

https://news.digitalage.com

Beyond Headlines: Why Digitalage Covered Nvidia Differently

The recent reinstatement of Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has attracted significant international media attention, highlighting questions surrounding corporate governance, government oversight, national security and the artificial intelligence industry.

Digitalage News approached the story by examining the underlying evidence rather than treating the leadership announcement as the conclusion of the story.

Its article, “Jensen Huang Returns to Nvidia, but Congressional and Independent Inquiries Continue,” reconstructs the sequence of corporate and regulatory developments using SEC filings, official corporate disclosures and government records.

The reporting distinguishes between:

Confirmed corporate decisions and public statements.

The board’s reinstatement of Huang and the independent investigation that remains ongoing.

Regulatory developments and unresolved congressional inquiries.

Documented facts, attributed statements and matters that have not been conclusively established.

The distinction is important. A corporate leadership decision does not, by itself, resolve an ongoing investigation.

Digitalage’s approach is designed to provide readers with the evidence, chronology and context necessary to develop a more informed understanding of complex events.

Read the complete article:

https://news.digitalage.com/jensen-huang-returns-to-nvidia-but-congressional-and-independent-inqui-245b31

Connecting Artificial Intelligence to the Global Economy

A second Digitalage News article, “America’s Rising Electricity Demand and the Federal Reserve’s Inflation Dilemma,” demonstrates another application of the company’s research and verification capabilities.

The article examines how the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure could influence electricity demand, inflation, monetary policy, business investment and household expenses.

Drawing from Federal Reserve remarks, government economic data, national laboratory research, international energy projections and utility regulatory proceedings, the reporting connects developments that are frequently covered as separate subjects.

Importantly, the analysis distinguishes historical measurements from future projections and identifies circumstances in which different forecasting scenarios cannot be directly compared.

The objective is not simply to report what happened, but to help readers understand why it matters and what the available evidence does and does not establish.

Read the complete article:

https://news.digitalage.com/america-s-rising-electricity-demand-and-the-federal-reserve-s-inflatio-f7499e

Artificial Intelligence Has Changed the Economics of Information

The rapid expansion of generative artificial intelligence has dramatically increased the ability to produce digital content.

However, generating information and establishing its reliability are fundamentally different challenges.

Digitalage is developing infrastructure designed to address that distinction through structured research, source attribution, factual verification, contextual analysis and editorial accountability.

Digitalage News’ published editorial standards describe its approach to:

Research grounded in primary documents and authoritative sources.

Verification of quotations, statistics and factual assertions.

Evaluation of conflicting information and potentially misleading conclusions.

Human editorial oversight and approval requirements.

Transparent disclosure of AI assistance.

Public corrections and reader feedback.

Digitalage’s proprietary architecture, verification technologies, internal methodologies and implementation details remain confidential.

The company’s objective is to demonstrate the results of its technology without disclosing the proprietary processes behind it.

Editorial standards:

https://news.digitalage.com/how-we-report

https://news.digitalage.com/how-we-use-ai

The Newsroom Is the Demonstration. The Infrastructure Is the Opportunity.

Digitalage News represents one public application of Digitalage’s broader strategy encompassing content discovery, creation, verification, protection, distribution and monetization.

The company believes that selected capabilities being demonstrated through its public newsroom may have potential commercial applications extending beyond traditional journalism.

Potential markets include:

Publishers, broadcasters and international news organizations.

Financial research and regulatory information providers.

Enterprise communications and compliance departments.

Digital content licensing and distribution businesses.

Digitalage is also developing additional capabilities involving narrated journalism, multilingual coverage, video production, citizen journalism and interactive media.

The company intends to evaluate opportunities to make selected technologies available through potential enterprise licensing and distribution relationships.

Management Commentary

“The world does not have an information shortage. It has a verification problem,” said Peter Michaels, Founder and Chairman of Digitalage and Editor of Digitalage News.

“Anyone can generate a headline about Nvidia. The challenge is establishing what actually happened, what the evidence supports, what remains unresolved and why it matters. That is the distinction we are building our infrastructure around.”

“We are not asking investors to imagine what our technology might eventually accomplish. We are putting its published output in front of the world. Read the articles, examine the sources and judge the work for yourselves.”

Robert T. Braun, Chief Executive Officer of Digitalage, added:

“Digitalage News provides a working public demonstration of capabilities that may have applications across publishing, broadcasting, financial information services and enterprise communications. Our commercial objective is to identify where these technologies can deliver measurable value and pursue appropriate licensing opportunities.”

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage, Inc., a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN), is developing media infrastructure for content discovery, creation, verification, protection, distribution and monetization.

Its initiatives include live streaming, searchable media archives, AI-assisted newsroom operations, multimedia production, content provenance, rights-aware distribution and potential enterprise technology licensing.

Corporate website: https://digitalage.com

Digitalage News: https://news.digitalage.com

Corporate insights: https://digitalage.substack.com

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) is a publicly quoted technology company developing media and communications infrastructure through its operating businesses, including Digitalage, Inc.

Media and Investor Inquiries:

https://digitalage.com/contact

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Digitalage’s technology development, verification infrastructure, newsroom scalability, multimedia production, multilingual capabilities, potential enterprise licensing and commercial opportunities.

Actual results may differ materially due to technological, operational, financial, competitive, regulatory and market risks, including access to capital, content rights, third-party technology dependencies, editorial capacity, verification accuracy and customer adoption.

Reported operating metrics are unaudited. News items identified for assessment do not represent verified, approved or published articles. Publication volume does not establish audience size, commercial adoption or revenue. Planned capabilities and potential licensing opportunities should not be interpreted as completed deployments, executed agreements or guaranteed financial results.

Investor & Media Contact

Peter Michaels, Sr.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hop-on, Inc.

949-756-9008

peter@hop-on.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire