Honoring the Enduring Legacy of American Freedom ELEKTROS Inc. Proudly Extends its Independence Day Greetings to Shareholders, Veterans, and Every Family Celebrating the American Dream

Happy Fourth of July!

On behalf of everyone at ELEKTROS Inc., we extend our warmest Independence Day wishes to our valued shareholders, business partners, veterans, active-duty military personnel, and every American celebrating this remarkable day.

Independence Day represents the enduring ideals of liberty, courage, innovation, and opportunity. These principles continue to inspire entrepreneurs, innovators, and communities across our nation, reminding us that determination and vision can help shape a brighter future.

We are deeply grateful for the continued confidence of our shareholders and supporters. As we look toward the future, we remain committed to advancing our corporate vision with integrity, responsibility, and a steadfast dedication to long-term value creation.

As families and friends gather to celebrate, may this holiday bring peace, prosperity, good health, and lasting memories. We proudly honor the men and women who have served and continue to serve our nation.

May God bless our shareholders, may God bless our Armed Forces, and may God continue to bless the United States of America.

Happy Independence Day!

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Nothing herein should be interpreted as investment advice or a guarantee of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (OTC Pink: ELEK)

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire