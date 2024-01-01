Honoring 45 Organ, Eye and Tissue Donors, Living Donors and Recipients: The 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade® Float Celebrates 23 Years of Participation in the Iconic Rose Parade®

The float will Sail Down the Streets of Pasadena on New Year’s Day

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade® float will feature 45 honorees representing 11 states in the U.S. on New Year’s Day. With ages ranging from a 21-month baby, to a 75-year-old man for floragraph honorees, and from a 17-year-old teen to a 76-year-old man for riders and walkers, these participants and their families will travel to Pasadena to be part of America’s Donate Life celebration on New Year’s day’s iconic Rose Parade®.





The 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life float, Treasure Every Moment Together, will feature:

12 riders who are organ and tissue recipients

who are organ and tissue recipients 4 walkers , who are living organ donors

, who are living organ donors 29 floragraphs or floral portraits representing organ, eye and tissue donors who gave the gift of life to others

Float Riders

The 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life float 12 riders include a 17-year-old young athlete and high school student whose life was healed thanks to a tissue donor, as well as 11 other amazing individuals who received lifesaving organ transplants and have dedicated their time to share their stories and inspire others to say “YES” to organ, eye and tissue donation.

The 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life float riders include:

Braxton McKeirnan , a high school student and varsity athlete from Pomeroy, WA, who received two healing bone grafts to repair his shoulder after several sports injuries while playing football. Braxton is sponsored by JRF Ortho.

, a high school student and varsity athlete from Pomeroy, WA, who received two healing bone grafts to repair his shoulder after several sports injuries while playing football. Braxton is sponsored by JRF Ortho. Brenda Johnson , a 74-year-old grandma from Los Angeles, CA, who received a liver in 2009 and a special kidney transplant from Elmer Valenzuela and Samer Flaih in 2017. Brenda is sponsored by Sanofi.

, a 74-year-old grandma from Los Angeles, CA, who received a liver in 2009 and a special kidney transplant from Elmer Valenzuela and Samer Flaih in 2017. Brenda is sponsored by Sanofi. Byron Thompson , a heart transplant recipient from Los Angeles. A caring community of friends stepped up to help Byron heal after his transplant surgery. Byron is sponsored by OneLegacy.

, a heart transplant recipient from Los Angeles. A caring community of friends stepped up to help Byron heal after his transplant surgery. Byron is sponsored by OneLegacy. Christian Gomez , an 18-year-old high school student from Watsonville, CA who suffered from biliary atresia as an infant, and whose mom donated a lobe of her liver to save his life. Earlier this year, Christian’s liver began to fail, and he received a second liver, thanks to a selfless donor. Christian is sponsored by Donor Network West.

, an 18-year-old high school student from Watsonville, CA who suffered from biliary atresia as an infant, and whose mom donated a lobe of her liver to save his life. Earlier this year, Christian’s liver began to fail, and he received a second liver, thanks to a selfless donor. Christian is sponsored by Donor Network West. Damita Barbee , a 74-year-old double lung transplant recipient from Antioch, CA, who has retired from a career in financial services and who now enjoys spending time with her mom and daughters. Damita is sponsored by Donor Network West.

, a 74-year-old double lung transplant recipient from Antioch, CA, who has retired from a career in financial services and who now enjoys spending time with her mom and daughters. Damita is sponsored by Donor Network West. Elsa Garcia-Chau , a 61-year-old retired schoolteacher and heart transplant recipient from Artesia, CA, now enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, thanks to her donor. She also volunteers her time as a OneLegacy Ambassador. OneLegacy is sponsoring Elsa.

, a 61-year-old retired schoolteacher and heart transplant recipient from Artesia, CA, now enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, thanks to her donor. She also volunteers her time as a OneLegacy Ambassador. OneLegacy is sponsoring Elsa. Isabel Sabori , a 46-year-old heart and double lung transplant recipient and OneLegacy Ambassador from Woodland Hills, CA, who left everything behind to move from her small town of Benjamin Hill in Mexico, to California, after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension. OneLegacy is sponsoring Isabel.

a 46-year-old heart and double lung transplant recipient and OneLegacy Ambassador from Woodland Hills, CA, who left everything behind to move from her small town of Benjamin Hill in Mexico, to California, after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension. OneLegacy is sponsoring Isabel. Jamie Alcroft , a heart and liver transplant recipient, comedian, author, voice actor, and passionate OneLegacy Ambassador from Los Angeles, CA, who shares the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation through humor, storytelling, and community engagement, most recently creating LAFF4LIFE comedy club initiative. OneLegacy is sponsoring Jamie.

, a heart and liver transplant recipient, comedian, author, voice actor, and passionate OneLegacy Ambassador from Los Angeles, CA, who shares the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation through humor, storytelling, and community engagement, most recently creating LAFF4LIFE comedy club initiative. OneLegacy is sponsoring Jamie. Lauren Martelle , a 38-year-old liver recipient from Spark, Nevada, was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening disease that affected her liver. She currently volunteers her time to share the importance of organ donation. Lauren is sponsored by Donor Network West.

, a 38-year-old liver recipient from Spark, Nevada, was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening disease that affected her liver. She currently volunteers her time to share the importance of organ donation. Lauren is sponsored by Donor Network West. Lorenzo Luarca Beronilla , a celebrity chef and actor from Saugerties, NY who received a lifesaving heart transplant after experiencing heart failure and who now films commercials, cooking segments and independent films. Lorenzo is sponsored by Center for Donation and Transplant.

, a celebrity chef and actor from Saugerties, NY who received a lifesaving heart transplant after experiencing heart failure and who now films commercials, cooking segments and independent films. Lorenzo is sponsored by Center for Donation and Transplant. Mark Kessler , a heart recipient from New York, NY who has led a global career in the hospitality industry, living in many countries around the world. Mark is sponsored by UCLA Health.

, a heart recipient from New York, NY who has led a global career in the hospitality industry, living in many countries around the world. Mark is sponsored by UCLA Health. Samer Flaih, a hard-working family man from Syria who is a long-time resident of Goleta, CA whose kidneys were failing after suffering from an auto-immune disease, and who generously re-gifted a kidney he received from Elmer Valenzuela to Brenda Johnson. Sanofi is sponsoring Samer.

Bios to the 2026 Donate Life float riders are available here:



https://onelegacyfloat.org/si/participants/2026/riders.html

Float Walkers

Four living donors, who gave the gift of life to others by donating their kidney or a lobe of their liver, will walk alongside the 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life float. Three of this year’s walker honorees became living donors to save their mothers.

The 2026 OneLegacy Donate life float walkers include:

April Wilson , a 47-year-old living liver and kidney donor from Denver, IA, who donated a lobe of her liver to save her mother’s life, and who later decided to become an altruistic living kidney donor to save another person’s life. April is sponsored by Iowa Donor Network.

, a 47-year-old living liver and kidney donor from Denver, IA, who donated a lobe of her liver to save her mother’s life, and who later decided to become an altruistic living kidney donor to save another person’s life. April is sponsored by Iowa Donor Network. Raquel Armstrong , a 48-year-old living liver donor from Stockton, CA who donated a lobe of her liver to save her mother’s life. Raquel is sponsored by Donate Life California.

, a 48-year-old living liver donor from Stockton, CA who donated a lobe of her liver to save her mother’s life. Raquel is sponsored by Donate Life California. Sheila Rodriguez , a public safety dispatcher from Ontario, California, who donated a lobe of her liver to someone in need, and who volunteers her time as a OneLegacy Ambassador. OneLegacy is sponsoring Sheila.

, a public safety dispatcher from Ontario, California, who donated a lobe of her liver to someone in need, and who volunteers her time as a OneLegacy Ambassador. OneLegacy is sponsoring Sheila. Sparkal Day, a camera operator for CBS2/KCAL9 in Los Angeles who has always been inspired by the OneLegacy Donate Life float, especially after she donated one of her kidneys to save her mother’s life. OneLegacy is sponsoring Sparkal.

Bios to all eight 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life float walkers are available here:



https://onelegacyfloat.org/si/participants/2026/walkers.html

Floragraph Honorees

This year’s float will feature 29 deceased donors whose images are being memorialized with floral portraits or floragraphs representing medallions inside and around the treasure chest on the 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life float. These donors gave the ultimate gift of life to save and heal lives through the power of organ, eye and tissue donation. The floral portraits were decorated using organic materials like cinnamon, rice, farina, coffee and other organic seeds.

The 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life float floragraph honorees include:

Aidan Joseph “AJ” Skinner , a 12-year-old student and aspiring chef from Reading, MA, who donated his organs and tissues after a fatal brain hemorrhage from an undiagnosed AVM. Aidan is being honored by New England Donor Services.

, a 12-year-old student and aspiring chef from Reading, MA, who donated his organs and tissues after a fatal brain hemorrhage from an undiagnosed AVM. Aidan is being honored by New England Donor Services. Andrew Bedard , an 8-year-old student and soccer player from Morgan Hill, CA who died after a burst aneurysm and whose family honors his memory by sharing his story. Andrew is being honored by Donor Network West.

, an 8-year-old student and soccer player from Morgan Hill, CA who died after a burst aneurysm and whose family honors his memory by sharing his story. Andrew is being honored by Donor Network West. Carlos Woods , a young exotic animal lover from Maywood, who passed away at 18, and who will be honored by Donate Life California.

, a young exotic animal lover from Maywood, who passed away at 18, and who will be honored by Donate Life California. Chad Stacy , an U.S. Marine and family man from Olathe, KS who helped heal many lives after passing from an auto accident. Chad is being honored by Midwest Transplant Network.

, an U.S. Marine and family man from Olathe, KS who helped heal many lives after passing from an auto accident. Chad is being honored by Midwest Transplant Network. Daniel Matthew Rios , a 21-month-old baby from Victorville, CA who saved four lives as an organ donor, including the life of a little girl in California, who received his heart. Daniel is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a 21-month-old baby from Victorville, CA who saved four lives as an organ donor, including the life of a little girl in California, who received his heart. Daniel is being honored by OneLegacy. Drew Wilson-Chan was a bright and cheerful 4-year-old boy from San Diego, CA, whose parents made the difficult but generous decision to say “YES” to organ donation after a tragic swimming pool accident. Drew saved three lives. He is being honored by Lifesharing.

was a bright and cheerful 4-year-old boy from San Diego, CA, whose parents made the difficult but generous decision to say “YES” to organ donation after a tragic swimming pool accident. Drew saved three lives. He is being honored by Lifesharing. Elmer Valenzuela , a hard-working father and husband from Lawndale, CA who saved several lives as an organ donor, and who will be honored by Sanofi.

a hard-working father and husband from Lawndale, CA who saved several lives as an organ donor, and who will be honored by Sanofi. Erik Rushford , a 22-year-old kind and generous young man from Walton Beach, FL, who enjoyed playing soccer and mentoring young athletes. Erik saved and healed many lives as an organ and tissue donor. He is being honored by LifeNet Health.

, a 22-year-old kind and generous young man from Walton Beach, FL, who enjoyed playing soccer and mentoring young athletes. Erik saved and healed many lives as an organ and tissue donor. He is being honored by LifeNet Health. Jaime de los Santos , a devoted plumber, loyal friend, and family man from Van Nuys, CA who saved and healed lives as an organ and tissue donor. Jaime is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a devoted plumber, loyal friend, and family man from Van Nuys, CA who saved and healed lives as an organ and tissue donor. Jaime is being honored by OneLegacy. James Reeve , a boat racing enthusiast from Kingsburg, CA who considered boating more than a hobby. It was his passion. He died at a boating event but was able to save and heal countless lives through his donation. James is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a boat racing enthusiast from Kingsburg, CA who considered boating more than a hobby. It was his passion. He died at a boating event but was able to save and heal countless lives through his donation. James is being honored by OneLegacy. Jayden Saenz , a 3-year-old boy from Santa Clarita, CA who cherished every moment with his beloved siblings and parents. Jayden loved playing with soldiers and dressing up in Ghillie suits with his brother. Upon his sudden death, Jayden’s parents continued his legacy through organ donation. Jayden’s gift of life saved four people. Jayden is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a 3-year-old boy from Santa Clarita, CA who cherished every moment with his beloved siblings and parents. Jayden loved playing with soldiers and dressing up in Ghillie suits with his brother. Upon his sudden death, Jayden’s parents continued his legacy through organ donation. Jayden’s gift of life saved four people. Jayden is being honored by OneLegacy. Jeffrey Ng , a gentle and caring dentist from Yucaipa, CA who lived a full life next to his wife, children and grandchildren, and who healed many lives as a tissue donor. Jeffrey is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a gentle and caring dentist from Yucaipa, CA who lived a full life next to his wife, children and grandchildren, and who healed many lives as a tissue donor. Jeffrey is being honored by OneLegacy. Jenny Fedele Fennel , an aspiring nurse and mother of one from Riverside, CA who enjoyed spending time with her family and who gave her time to help others. She became a cornea donor upon her sudden passing. Jenny is being honored by OneLegacy.

, an aspiring nurse and mother of one from Riverside, CA who enjoyed spending time with her family and who gave her time to help others. She became a cornea donor upon her sudden passing. Jenny is being honored by OneLegacy. Jordan Brister , an 18-year-old student and athlete from Las Vegas, NV who had dreams of being an U.S. Air Force pararescue jumper, and who saved and healed lives as an organ and tissue donor. Jordan will be honored by Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries.

, an 18-year-old student and athlete from Las Vegas, NV who had dreams of being an U.S. Air Force pararescue jumper, and who saved and healed lives as an organ and tissue donor. Jordan will be honored by Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries. Katie Sedor , a young woman from La Verne, CA who despite battling a chronic auto-immune disease since the age of 14, excelled academically and athletically in high school and college. She became an organ donor and saved three lives with her heart and kidneys. Katie is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a young woman from La Verne, CA who despite battling a chronic auto-immune disease since the age of 14, excelled academically and athletically in high school and college. She became an organ donor and saved three lives with her heart and kidneys. Katie is being honored by OneLegacy. Kevin Morales Avena , a young man from Fontana, CA who lived a life of service, helping local animal shelters, adopting three dogs and volunteering as a firefighter. He saved many lives as an organ, tissue, and cornea donor. Kevin is honored by OneLegacy.

, a young man from Fontana, CA who lived a life of service, helping local animal shelters, adopting three dogs and volunteering as a firefighter. He saved many lives as an organ, tissue, and cornea donor. Kevin is honored by OneLegacy. Lilyanne “Lily” James , a 3-year-old toddler from Waretown, NJ who loved giving big hugs and who brought joy to everyone around her. Lily and her mom tragically passed away after an auto accident, and Lily became an organ donor, saving three lives. Lily is being sponsored by NJ Sharing Network.

, a 3-year-old toddler from Waretown, NJ who loved giving big hugs and who brought joy to everyone around her. Lily and her mom tragically passed away after an auto accident, and Lily became an organ donor, saving three lives. Lily is being sponsored by NJ Sharing Network. Lloyd Nilson , a speed and adventure enthusiast from Rubidoux, CA, enjoyed ATV’s, trucks, dune buggies, and restoring his 1968 muscle car. Lloyd saved several lives as an organ donor, including a family friend. Nu Acoustics is honoring Lloyd on the float.

, a speed and adventure enthusiast from Rubidoux, CA, enjoyed ATV’s, trucks, dune buggies, and restoring his 1968 muscle car. Lloyd saved several lives as an organ donor, including a family friend. Nu Acoustics is honoring Lloyd on the float. Mark Daniel Flores , a 20-year-old behavior specialist from Southern California who was on the path to becoming a firefighter. His true passion lay in music, especially as a bass player. After his life was cut short in a motorcycle accident, he became a cornea and tissue donor. Mark Daniel is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a 20-year-old behavior specialist from Southern California who was on the path to becoming a firefighter. His true passion lay in music, especially as a bass player. After his life was cut short in a motorcycle accident, he became a cornea and tissue donor. Mark Daniel is being honored by OneLegacy. Micah Moyer , a teen from Apple Valley who spent most of his seventeen birthdays in Angel Stadium, cheering on his favorite baseball team, and playing competitive travel baseball throughout Southern California. Micah saved five lives through organ donation. He is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a teen from Apple Valley who spent most of his seventeen birthdays in Angel Stadium, cheering on his favorite baseball team, and playing competitive travel baseball throughout Southern California. Micah saved five lives through organ donation. He is being honored by OneLegacy. Miranda Araya , a 16-year-old from Northridge who loved her skateboard and who found community at local skateparks. Miranda saved multiple lives after a skating accident, including a 14-year-old who received her heart. Miranda is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a 16-year-old from Northridge who loved her skateboard and who found community at local skateparks. Miranda saved multiple lives after a skating accident, including a 14-year-old who received her heart. Miranda is being honored by OneLegacy. Natalie McCleary , a 13-year-old student from Muscatine, IA who excelled academically and athletically, and whose true passion was as a talented pianist. Privately battling depression, she passed away too soon, saving lives as an organ donor. Natalie is being honored by Iowa Donor Network.

, a 13-year-old student from Muscatine, IA who excelled academically and athletically, and whose true passion was as a talented pianist. Privately battling depression, she passed away too soon, saving lives as an organ donor. Natalie is being honored by Iowa Donor Network. Patrice Sanders , a 59-year-old pediatric nurse who worked at the ER and pediatric ICU at Children’s Hospital Central California, and who became an organ and tissue donor after suffering from a sudden stroke. Patrice is being honored by Donor Network West.

, a 59-year-old pediatric nurse who worked at the ER and pediatric ICU at Children’s Hospital Central California, and who became an organ and tissue donor after suffering from a sudden stroke. Patrice is being honored by Donor Network West. Peter Lee , a 66-year-old man from Sparks, NV who followed a path shaped by the love of healing, knowledge and connection, serving as a crew member for the Grateful Dead community and immersing himself in Native American traditions. Peter is being honored by Donor Network West.

, a 66-year-old man from Sparks, NV who followed a path shaped by the love of healing, knowledge and connection, serving as a crew member for the Grateful Dead community and immersing himself in Native American traditions. Peter is being honored by Donor Network West. Raejonette Morgan , a 23-year-old vibrant, young woman from Inglewood who was the youngest of three children, and who brought joy to her parents and siblings. After her life was tragically cut short last year, she became an organ donor and saved four lives. Raejonette is being honored by OneLegacy.

, a 23-year-old vibrant, young woman from Inglewood who was the youngest of three children, and who brought joy to her parents and siblings. After her life was tragically cut short last year, she became an organ donor and saved four lives. Raejonette is being honored by OneLegacy. Scott McGreevy , a 32-year-old personal trainer from San Francisco who loved spending time with family and friends, helping others and going to sports and music events. Upon his passing, Scott saved lives as an organ donor.

, a 32-year-old personal trainer from San Francisco who loved spending time with family and friends, helping others and going to sports and music events. Upon his passing, Scott saved lives as an organ donor. Skylar Saunders , an 11-year-old girl who was raised in Pasadena who enjoyed singing and dancing and who suffered from asthma. Skylar died after a severe asthma attack. She saved several lives with her organs, including the life of a family friend. Skylar is being honored by OneLegacy.

, an 11-year-old girl who was raised in Pasadena who enjoyed singing and dancing and who suffered from asthma. Skylar died after a severe asthma attack. She saved several lives with her organs, including the life of a family friend. Skylar is being honored by OneLegacy. Thomas Dolan , a 75-year-old car visionary from Reno, NV, who built a thriving career in the automotive industry, and who was a double lung recipient and became a cornea donor after his death.

, a 75-year-old car visionary from Reno, NV, who built a thriving career in the automotive industry, and who was a double lung recipient and became a cornea donor after his death. Vivian Lefferts, a 66-year-old mother, wife and organ donation advocate from Canton, IL, whose son passed away suddenly from an aortic dissection in 2004, and who rode on the Donate Life float in 2013 to honor her son’s memory. Vivian and her husband Larry have advocated for organ, eye and tissue donation, and upon her sudden passing, Vivian became a cornea donor. Vivian is being honored by OneLegacy.

Bios to all 29 floragraph honorees for the 2026 OneLegacy Donate Life float are available here:



https://onelegacyfloat.org/si/participants/2026/floragraphs.html

The OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade float is produced by OneLegacy, designed by Charles Meier, built by Artistic Entertainment Services (AES) and made possible thanks to more than 20 sponsors, including: Allied World, Bridge to Life, Donate Life California, Center for Donation and Transplant, Donor Network West, Evergen Donor Services, Iowa Donor Network, JRF Ortho, LifeNet Health, Lifesharing, Midwest Transplant Network, Nevada Donor Network, NJ Sharing Network, New England Donor Network, Nu Acoustics, OneLegacy, Palm Mortuaries & Cemeteries, Powers Furniture, Sallop, Sanofi, Specialist Direct, UCLA Health and the Zenith.

As the world’s most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donation, the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade® float inspires viewers to help the over 1 million people in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting registerme.org.

Contacts

Tania Llavaneras



(323) 354-6619



Tllavaneras@onelegacy.org