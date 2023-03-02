Hometeam Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Hometeam, a content production company with teams of filmmakers around the globe, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Hometeam has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

Hometeam Founders Harrison Winter, Brandon Bloch and Lagan Sebert reflect on the award, “Today is a career best for all of us at Hometeam. It’s a recognition achieved by our talented global community of filmmakers, our entire remote team of expert producers and our forward-thinking clients. We’re filled with gratitude that ‘Fast Company’ saw the innovation at the core of Hometeam. Through our remote production and post-production model, as well as our best-in-class filmmaker network around the world, our mission has always been to bring innovation to content production. Not just in how video content is created for brands, agencies, TV networks and streaming platforms, but also in the impact these innovations have on environmental sustainability, bigger opportunities for filmmakers around the world, helping clients tell more geographically diverse stories with larger-scale creative and giving a voice to underrepresented people both behind and in front of the camera.”

Recently Hometeam has been creating video content across the U.S. and around the world for TV shows on networks like NBC’s The Voice and American Song Contest, streaming platforms HBO Max, Apple TV+, Discovery+, as well as numerous brands and agencies which include Google, Volkswagen, Niantic, Walmart, AmEx and many others. Last year, Hometeam also launched its first original content series on Discovery+, Conjuring Kesha.

In 2022, their work for The Voice was nominated for an Emmy and their back-to-school campaign for Walmart won a Clio Award. Up next, on March 24th, Hometeam’s latest project will be launching on Apple TV+. An unscripted show called My Kind Of Country, it was developed and led by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, in collaboration with Done & Dusted and Sandbox Entertainment. For the project, Hometeam filmmakers around the U.S., South America, South Africa and India filmed cinematic documentary packages of the show’s musical contestants.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT HOMETEAM

Hometeam is a global content production company founded in 2020 that is redefining what’s possible in storytelling on a global scale across advertising, brand content, tv shows and original content by leveraging its on-demand global network of top-tier filmmakers able to shoot locally in every U.S. state and across 150 countries who are activated to film global-scale stories for brands (Google, Ford, Walmart, T-Mobile, LG) and TV (NBC, Apple+, HBO Max, Discovery+). Learn more at https://wearehometeam.com

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com

