Holiday Table Talk: Elder Law Attorney Lauren C. Enea Offers Tips for Estate and Long-Term Care Planning Discussions

The holiday season brings families together around the table, sometimes for the only time all year. While filled with celebration and tradition, these gatherings can also reveal subtle – and sometimes concerning – changes in aging loved ones. According to elder law attorney Lauren C. Enea, Esq., partner at Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP , the holidays present a valuable opportunity for families to have thoughtful, proactive conversations about the future.

“Every year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, we receive calls from family members who have just spent time with an aging parent, aunt, uncle, or grandparent and noticed changes in health, safety, or daily functioning,” said Ms. Enea, who focuses her practice on wills, trusts and estates; Medicaid planning; special needs planning; and probate/estate administration. “While these realizations can be emotional, they often create a natural opening for important discussions that can protect dignity, independence, and peace of mind.”

Ms. Enea encourages families to use holiday time together to gently check in on health, safety, and daily living needs. Conversations may include whether a loved one feels safe living at home, needs support with transportation or medication management, or has experienced recent falls, hospitalizations, or confusion. Approached with empathy rather than criticism, these discussions can lead to planning that supports both autonomy and well-being.

The end of the year is also an ideal time to review essential estate planning documents. Ms. Enea notes that many individuals have documents in place, but they are often outdated due to changes in family structure, finances, or health. Reviewing wills, powers of attorney, health care proxies, trusts, and beneficiary designations can help prevent confusion and conflict later.

Long-term care planning is another critical topic that families often postpone until a crisis arises. “Discussing options such as in-home care, assisted living, Medicaid planning, and long-term care insurance before there is an emergency allows aging loved ones to have a voice in their future,” Ms. Enea explained. “Proactive planning reduces stress and gives families clearer direction when decisions need to be made.”

Beyond legal documents, Ms. Enea emphasizes the importance of understanding a loved one’s personal philosophy and values. Holiday gatherings provide rare, uninterrupted time to discuss views on financial independence, charitable giving, quality of life, and expectations around family support. These conversations help families understand not just what plans are in place, but why.

Clear communication and transparency are also key to avoiding future misunderstandings. Families may wish to discuss where important documents are stored, who trusted advisors are, and what role each family member may play moving forward. “Many conflicts arise from assumptions or lack of information,” said Ms. Enea. “Open communication now can spare families unnecessary stress later.”

“While no one wants to spend Christmas dinner talking about legal documents, the holidays often shine a light on the need for better planning and clearer communication,” Ms. Enea added. “With compassion and guidance, these conversations can strengthen family relationships and ensure aging loved ones feel protected, supported, and heard.”

Families who notice changes or have questions about estate planning, elder law, or long-term care during the holiday season are encouraged to seek professional guidance to help navigate the path forward with clarity and confidence.

