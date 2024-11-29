HitPaw VoicePea V2.3.0 Released: New Text to Speech Elevates the Voice Creation Experience!

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw, a leading multimedia software developer, is excited to announce the launch of HitPaw VoicePea V2.3.0, featuring the highly anticipated text to speech tool. This update allows users to generate high-quality, natural-sounding speech with simple text input, unlocking new possibilities for voice creation.

LET’S CHECK OUT WHAT’S NEW OF V2.3.0

Text to Speech: Make Your Text Easy to “Speak”

The new text to speech feature in HitPaw VoicePea V2.3.0 allows you to easily convert text into natural and fluent speech. Whether you’re creating audiobooks, generating in-game character dialogues, or adding voice to videos for social platforms, simply input your text, choose your desired voice style, and generate high-quality speech output. Now, you can effortlessly turn your ideas into speech, giving life to every piece of text!

Three features support the easy use of text to speech

Convert text to speech with ease

The text to speech feature allows users to quickly generate natural and smooth speech with simple text input. By simply typing or uploading text, you can easily convert text to speech.

The text to speech feature allows users to quickly generate natural and smooth speech with simple text input. By simply typing or uploading text, you can easily convert text to speech. Choose from a wide range of voice styles

In order to meet the needs of different users, text to speech provides a variety of voice style options. Users can choose the most favorite voice and create a personalized voice effect. It’s easy to customize your creations to make them more expressive.

In order to meet the needs of different users, text to speech provides a variety of voice style options. Users can choose the most favorite voice and create a personalized voice effect. It’s easy to customize your creations to make them more expressive. High-quality speech output to enhance the creative experience

Through advanced speech synthesis technology, text to speech feature is able to generate high-quality speech with clear and natural sound quality. Simple operation can obtain satisfactory speech, significantly improve the ability of voice expression in the creative process.

For more information checking, you may visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/voice-changer.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw’s mission is to make digital creativity accessible to everyone. HitPaw provides the most innovative multimedia solutions such as video editing, voice changing, screen recording, watermark removal, image editing, photo enhancement, etc. to unleash the infinite creativity around the world.

To know more, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

Discord: https://discord.gg/wuc4cstcjJ

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitpaw-voicepea-v2-3-0-released-new-text-to-speech-elevates-the-voice-creation-experience-302318928.html

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd