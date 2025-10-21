HitPaw Halloween Special: Unlock AI Creativity with Up to 50% OFF

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This Halloween, HitPaw, the creative powerhouse behind leading AI tools for video, photo, and audio enhancing and editing, invites global users to celebrate the spooky season with exclusive discounts up to 50% off. Whether you’re crafting eerie effects for Halloween videos, reviving vintage photos with a haunted touch, or transforming your voice for fun, HitPaw has everything you need to make your creativity come alive.

Halloween Exclusive Offers — Limited Time Only!

From October 21 to November 5, 2025, users can enjoy special savings on HitPaw’s best-selling AI products and bundles:



1. Best-Selling Single Products – 30% OFF

Product for

Windows Yearly Price Perpetual Price HitPaw VikPea $87.49 $306.59 HitPaw FotorPea $79.09 $114.09 HitPaw Univd $27.97 $55.96 HitPaw VoicePea $27.96 $46.16 HitPaw Watermark

Remover $13.99 $20.99





2 . 60% Off Bundles – Less Cost, More Worth



5-in-1 Bundle for

Windows Yearly Price Perpetual Price VikPea + Univd +

FotorPea + VoicePea +

Watermark Remover $168.91 $388.41

Not interested? Explore more Halloween treats — from 30% off online tools to exclusive Mac editions of your favorite HitPaw products.

Shop the Halloween Sale now!

Why Choose HitPaw?

From crafting spooky videos to reviving eerie old photos and experimenting with haunting AI effects, HitPaw’s Halloween Special is all about inspiring your creativity. Whether you’re a content creator preparing Halloween visuals, a small business adding seasonal flair to promotions, or just someone who loves exploring AI tools, there’s something for everyone in this festive celebration.



HitPaw VikPea

: Bring your Halloween videos to life—restore low-quality clips, enhance details in dark scenes, and give every frame cinematic magic.

HitPaw FotorPea

: Sharpen blurred faces in haunted photos, revive vintage Halloween shots, or add chilling clarity with one click.

HitPaw Univd

: Edit, convert, and share your Halloween masterpieces across all platforms without losing quality or speed.

HitPaw VoicePea

: Transform your voice into a ghost, witch, or monster in real time—perfect for games, streams, or Halloween parties.

HitPaw Watermark Remover

: Keep your spooky visuals clean—remove unwanted logos or text from videos and images in seconds.

This Halloween, let HitPaw help you create content that’s not just scary—but scarily creative.

Make This Halloween Unforgettably Creative

HitPaw invites you to unlock your spooky side and explore endless AI-powered creativity. Whether you’re crafting haunting videos, enhancing eerie photos, or playing with ghostly voice effects, HitPaw gives you all the tools to bring your imagination to life—no tricks, just treats.

With up to 50% off, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your creative toolkit and join millions of users worldwide who trust HitPaw to make every project shine.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is a global leader in AI-driven creative solutions designed to simplify video editing, image enhancement, audio transformation, and more. With an intuitive interface and professional-grade performance, HitPaw empowers everyone—from casual creators to professionals—to express ideas with confidence and creativity.

LEARN MORE: https://www.hitpaw.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw

X: https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd