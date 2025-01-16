HitPaw Edimakor V3.5.0: Revolutionizing Creativity with AI Voice Clone and Video Templates

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw Edimakor, a cutting-edge AI-powered video editing software, has officially launched its latest version, V3.5.0, introducing an exciting array of creative and innovative tools. Among the standout features are the AI Voice Clone and Video Templates, designed to simplify and elevate the process of video creation, enabling users to achieve professional-quality results with greater ease and efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the latest innovative features in Edimakor V3.5.0,” says the spokesperson of HitPaw. “These cutting-edge tools empower creators to effortlessly transform their ideas into reality while achieving a remarkable level of professionalism and creativity.”

What’s New of V3.5.0

AI Voice Clone

The most exciting feature in this update is the AI Voice Clone tool, which enables users to clone voices in incredible detail. It allows unlimited cloning of voices with only 10 seconds of audio input and is absolutely free.This opens a world of creative possibilities for content creators by making it easier for them to create personalized voiceovers, unique narrations, and multilingual projects that enhance versatility and innovation in their work.

Key Benefits:

Voiceovers: Professional voiceovers with no complicated equipment. Personalized Narration: Providing voiceovers in voices unique to the person or brand at hand. Multilingual Support: Expand your global reach with the ability to clone voices in various languages.

Applications:

Tutorials: Adding voiceovers to tutorials in engaging, customized voices. Branded Videos: Create various projects with the use of one continued brand voice. Storytelling: Crafting immersive narratives with distinctive character voices.

Library of Video Templates

This update includes a library of more than 60 free video templates, thoughtfully designed to make creating professional-grade videos simpler and easier.These templates come with a variety of customizable designs, making it easier than ever to produce polished and visually appealing content for different purposes.

Key Features:

Fully prepared templates for different themes and events. Customizable designs to create personalized, high-quality video content.

Target Users:

Beginners: Simplifies video editing for beginners or those with little to no experience. Marketers: Facilitates the rapid production of promotional content. Professional Editors: It avails time-saving solutions without compromising quality.

Additional Enhancements

While Speech To Text functionality has been hugely upgraded to now support translations for more than 100 minority languages, this enhancement will ensure refined and highly accurate text outputs, thus making the feature more accessible and reliable for users.

This update further cements its global usability by bridging gaps in linguistics.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Edimakor is now compatible with Windows and macOS. Pricing starts from $19.95 for a month plan.

Information: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/buy-video-editor.html

About Edimakor

HitPaw Edimakor represents one of the most advanced Artificial Intelligence video editors, offering creators at all levels a suite of innovative tools to elevate their work. From AI-driven features like Video translator and Subtitle generator to customizable AI Avatar, it simplifies the creative process while maintaining exceptional quality.

Information: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

