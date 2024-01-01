HITN Takes Home Emmy® Honors at the 68th New York Emmy® Awards

Link to IMAGES









BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HITNWins—HITN, the leading Spanish-language public media network, proudly took home three awards at the 68th Annual New York Emmys, showcasing its excellence in delivering impactful programming. The achievement highlights the network’s dedication to delivering high-quality programming that educates, informs, and inspires the Spanish-speaking community.

HITN received recognition in the following Spanish-language categories at the 68th New York Emmy Awards:

Teen (13-19) News & Content, Spanish: Voces: Menudo



One of the most iconic Spanish-language boy bands of all time, Menudo has captivated audiences since the 1980s. Over the years, its lineup has featured many faces and famous names. Today, a new generation of members carries the challenge of adapting to a changing industry while honoring a powerful legacy.

Politics/Government News or Content, Spanish: Puerto Rican Heritage: Luis Vicente Gutiérrez



Born in Chicago to Puerto Rican parents, Luis Vicente Gutiérrez began his political journey as an activist and later as a Chicago City Council member representing the 26th Ward. In 1993, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Illinois’s 4th congressional district for over 25 years as a tireless advocate for the Latino community.

Societal Concerns, Short Form Content, Spanish: Voces: JoyDew Foundation



The JoyDew Foundation offers hope to families of individuals on the autism spectrum. This story provides an intimate look at the foundation’s efforts, showcasing the dedication of educators and communities to equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in today’s world.

Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN, shared, “Receiving these Emmy Awards reflects the dedication, creativity, and hard work of HITN’s entire team. For more than four decades, our mission has been to educate and entertain while highlighting the stories and perspectives that matter most to Hispanic families. We will continue producing culturally resonant content that informs, fosters understanding, and strengthens connections within Hispanic communities nationwide.”

The New York Emmy Awards gala honored the finest in television, and HITN’s wins further establishes the network as a leader in Spanish-language broadcasting.

