HITN Supports Digital Learning in Public Schools with a 50 iPads Donation to P.S. M811 Mickey Mantle School in Manhattan

The electronic devices were distributed with Council Member Gale A. Brewer to support students from K to 8th grade at this school which is part of District 75.

MANHATTAN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN, the leading Spanish-language public media network in the United States, donated 50 iPads to P.S. M811 Mickey Mantle School, enhancing digital learning for PK-12 students in Manhattan. This initiative highlights HITN’s commitment to expanding digital access and enriching educational opportunities in communities with a significant Hispanic presence.





This donation, facilitated by Council Member Gale A. Brewer, supports the school’s mission to promote academic excellence by designing curriculum and instruction to engage students, foster critical thinking skills, and align them to New York State’s learning standards. The iPads empower students to deepen their learning, engage with interactive educational content, and build essential digital skills. “The students and the teachers are going to benefit from this donation because we use these iPads and all kinds of technologies for a multitude of reasons. Particularly delivering academic screeners and core instruction and academic intervention programs. So, students will be able to use these devices individually to improve their literacy skills,” said P.S. M811 Principal John McCormick.

“The Mickey Mantle School provides critical specialized support to students with significant challenges, including Autism Spectrum Disorders, cognitive delays, and sensory impairments,” said Council Member Brewer. “Technology plays a vital role in enhancing learning and ensuring that every student has access to the tools they need to succeed. I’m thrilled to have been able to connect Mike Nieves of HITN with Principal McCormick, and I’m proud to see this donation make a difference in the lives of our students. My heartfelt thanks to Mike and his team.”

HITN President and CEO Michael D. Nieves stated, “At HITN, we believe technology plays a vital role in fostering academic achievement and lifelong learning. By providing these iPads, we aim to support the educational journey of Mickey Mantle School students and reinforce our commitment to digital inclusion.”

The Mickey Mantle School is part of District 75, a network of 69 schools dedicated to New York City’s students with disabilities who require increased attention. District 75 provides educational, vocational, and behavioral support programs for students who are on the autism spectrum, have significant cognitive delays, are significantly emotionally challenged, have a sensory impairment, or have multiple disabilities. (Katie Safter & Hugo Segal, web reports, August 2017)

HITN’s ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide by providing iPads to schools and educational centers throughout New York City demonstrate their dedication to enriching educational opportunities for all students.

Link for pictures: https://we.tl/t-UwQgQSK6Xa

About HITN-TV:

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the “HITN GO” Everywhere app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a wired subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

About Mickey Mantle School:

P811M is a special education school serving severely disabled students, ages 3.9 – 14. The school includes Pre-K classes for students with disabilities, as well as inclusion programs at P.S.75 and P.S.163. P811M students are categorized as having multiple disabilities, autism, severe emotional/behavioral needs and/or severe language/communication disorders.

Contacts

Fernando Cardenas 646-731-3733 / fcardenas@hitn.org