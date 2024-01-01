Hillsdale College’s First Feature-Length Documentary ‘Revolutionary America’ Coming to Theatres from Fathom Entertainment May 31 – June 2

A historical documentary tells the story of America’s founding and those who risked their “lives, fortunes, and sacred honor” fighting for liberty

Trailer Released and Tickets on Sale Now

HILLSDALE, Mich. & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HillsdaleCollege–“Revolutionary America,” produced by Hillsdale Studios and distributed by Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, is Hillsdale College’s first feature-length documentary. Narrated by Tom Selleck, the film explores the Revolution through the experience of Americans between 1763-1791, bringing into focus the political principles that animated their fight for independence and self-government, as the Founding Fathers risked their “lives, fortunes, and sacred honor” in a fight for liberty that would shape a lasting republic. “Revolutionary America” will be shown in theatres from May 31-June 2, 2026.









“As we approach the 250th anniversary of American Independence, ‘Revolutionary America’ will help Americans to understand the purpose of the Revolution and the nature of the conflict,” said Jeremiah Regan, executive producer of Revolutionary America and executive director of Online Learning at Hillsdale College. “Our Founding, which was possible due to the wisdom, faith, and courage of our forefathers, is the most remarkable political achievement in history.”

The documentary features insights from Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn; Hillsdale faculty members John Grant, Wilfred McClay, Paul Moreno, Kevin Slack, and Thomas West; and select public thought leaders, including Michael J. Knowles, John Lovell and Eric Metaxas, along with primary source accounts, a compelling original score, evocative artwork, and dynamic visual effects. “Revolutionary America” will help audiences see the Revolution through the eyes of the Americans who lived it.

“American history is remarkable and deserves careful study, which repays the student with appreciation and enjoyment,” Regan said. “We made this film with great care so that it is both accurate and entertaining, with the goal of providing a delightful, inspiring, and educational experience to the audience.”

Tickets for Revolutionary America are available now online and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, please visit Fathom Entertainment.

For “Revolutionary America” artwork and photos, please visit the Fathom Entertainment asset page.

For photos of Hillsdale College, click here. For a high-resolution copy of the Hillsdale College clocktower logo, click here. For a high-resolution copy of the Hillsdale Studios logo, click here.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent, nonsectarian, Christian liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 7.5 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

About Hillsdale Studios

Hillsdale Studios, an outreach of Hillsdale College, supports the College’s mission to educate all who wish to learn through video production, primarily with free, not-for-credit online courses and documentaries. The College’s library consists of 52 courses and documentaries, which have been accessed by over 5.3 million students worldwide. Recent documentaries include “Marxism, Socialism, and Communism,” released in 2024, and “Colonial America,” released in 2025. “Revolutionary America” is the Studio’s first theatrical release.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

Contacts

Emily Stack Davis



517-803-3745



PR@hillsdale.edu

Follow @HillsdalePR

Sammantha Snowden



850-830-9982



ssnowden@fathomentertainment.com

Fathom Entertainment