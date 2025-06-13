Highlander Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Highlander Silver Corp. (TSX:HSLV) (“Highlander Silver” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday, as more particularly set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 29, 2025, have been approved. These matters included:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at six;

Electing each of the Company’s six nominees as directors of the Company;

Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration; and

Approving the Company’s stock option plan.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company’s directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Richard Warke 48,383,699 100.00% 25 0.00% Daniel Earle 48,383,699 100.00% 25 0.00% Federico Velasquez 48,383,699 100.00% 25 0.00% Jerrold Annett 46,527,099 96.16% 1,856,625 3.84% Javier Toro 48,383,699 100.00% 25 0.00% Thomas Whelan 48,383,699 100.00% 25 0.00%

On behalf of Highlander Silver

“Daniel Earle”

President & CEO, Director

Information contact

Arun Lamba, Vice President Corporate Development

alamba@highlandersilver.com

About Highlander Silver

Highlander Silver is primarily focused on advancing the bonanza grade San Luis gold-silver project that is located adjacent to the past-producing Pierina mine in Central Peru. San Luis hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 356 koz Au at 24.4 g/t Au and 8.4 Moz Ag at 579 g/t Ag and ranks among the 10 highest grade projects globally in both gold and silver categories.1 The Company’s significant shareholders include the Augusta Group, which boasts an exceptional track record of value creation totaling over $4.5 billion in exit transactions, and strategic shareholders, the Lundin family and Eric Sprott.

1S&P Global rankings including the San Luis gold-silver project.

The scientific and technical information contained herein is derived from Highlander Silver’s technical report titled “Technical Report on the San Luis Property” with an effective date of January 15, 2025, prepared by independent qualified person, Martin Mount, MSc MCSM FGS CGeol FIMMM Ceng, and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Highlander Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire