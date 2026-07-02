High Great Innovation Announces Pricing for Three Formation Drone Platforms for Outdoor and Indoor Shows

The EMO Mini, EMO Plus and FYLO Mini expand the company’s portfolio for large-scale outdoor formations, payload-enabled performances and close-proximity indoor experiences.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — High Great Innovation, a global leader in formation drone show equipment, has announced official pricing for its three flagship formation drones—the EMO Mini, EMO Plus, and FYLO Mini. With over 30,000 performances delivered across more than 300 cities worldwide, eight Guinness World Records, and a 40,000-square-meter manufacturing facility underpinning its full-chain production capabilities, the company continues to solidify its industry leadership.

The lineup is designed to help show operators, event production companies and venue teams select drone systems for outdoor aerial shows, mixed-payload performances and indoor immersive experiences.

1. EMO Mini: Industry’s Lightest Outdoor Formation Drone

Weighing just 249 grams, EMO Mini: Compact Outdoor Drone for Dense Formations. Weighing 249 grams, EMO Mini is designed for high-density outdoor formation shows. The aircraft supports a minimum flight spacing of 0.8 meters and combines dual-vision positioning with full-band RTK navigation. Its transport-case workflow supports storage, charging and takeoff from the case, helping operators reduce setup complexity and transport footprint compared with traditional models. The IP53 rating and self-heating system ensure reliable operation in light rain and low temperatures, while a new dual-lighting system delivers 360° full-color display.

EMO Mini starts at USD 750 per unit with a minimum order quantity of 2,100 units.

2. EMO Plus: Upgraded Classic with Enhanced Payload Flexibility

Building on the EMO series, EMO Plus increases lighting brightness by 100% and supports combined payload options such as cold fireworks and strobe lights, subject to local regulations and project requirements. The platform has an IP54 rating, supports a minimum flight spacing of 1.44 meters and is designed for mixed-model formation performances with compatible High Great platforms such as EMO Mini and RIFF.

EMO Plus starts at USD 798 per unit with a minimum order quantity of 1,000 units.

3. FYLO Mini: Indoor Micro Formation Drone for Close-Proximity Immersive Experiences

FYLO Mini is a 48-gram indoor micro formation drone with a full-coverage protective cage for close-audience scenarios. Its centimeter-level wireless indoor 3D positioning system supports multi-base-station deployment for continuous choreographed animation in venues such as theaters, exhibitions and weddings. Brushless motors, noise-reducing propellers, case-based takeoff and landing, and automatic fast charging are designed to support quiet operation and repeated flights from a single setup.

FYLO Mini starts at USD 14,850 per system.

4. Global Reach and Industry Leadership

High Great Innovation says its drone formations have been deployed across more than 40 countries and regions and more than 300 cities, with over 30,000 performances delivered worldwide. The company reports an overseas fleet of more than 130,000 units, eight Guinness World Records and a 40,000-square-meter manufacturing facility supporting production and delivery. The company has also contributed to major international event projects associated with the Paris Olympics, Osaka Expo and Beijing Winter Olympics.

Quick Selection Guide

Product Best Use Case Core Highlights EMO Mini Large-scale outdoor shows Lightest body (249g), minimum spacing (0.8m), efficient transport, 360° full-color lighting EMO Plus Outdoor formation performances 100% brightness upgrade, composite payload support, multi-model compatibility FYLO Mini Indoor & close-to-audience Ultra-light (48g), full-coverage protection, ultra-quiet, flexible deployment

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SOURCE High Great Innovation