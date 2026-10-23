Higgsfield Extends Series B With New Investment From TCV and NVIDIA

TCV, which has backed Netflix, Spotify, Facebook, Bytedance and Electronic Arts, invested in Higgsfield, reflecting their conviction in AI and generative media.

NVIDIA also invested in Higgsfield, as NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang makes his first visit to Kazakhstan for the country’s national AI Month in Astana.

SAN FRANCISCO and ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Higgsfield, the AI video and image creation platform for brands, agencies, studios and professional creators, today announced an extension of its Series B financing with new investment from TCV and NVIDIA. The extension builds upon Higgsfield’s Series B, led by DST Global, in August. Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Tribe Capital, AI Capital Partners, Smash Capital, GFT Ventures, and Valor Capital also participated.

Higgsfield is headquartered in San Francisco and keeps deep roots in Kazakhstan through the Astana Hub. It was co-founded by Alex Mashrabov, Kazakhstani AI engineer Yerzat Dulat, and Mahi De Silva, marking a massive milestone for AI in Kazakhstan as the first AI unicorn.

“Every brand, studio and creator now needs more visual content than traditional production can supply, and a new category is forming to meet that demand. TCV has backed iconic companies that have transformed media, and NVIDIA has powered every generation of our platform. With leaders from compute to media development we’re well positioned to lead this new frontier” said Alex Mashrabov, Co-Founder and CEO of Higgsfield.

“Over the past 30 years at TCV, we’ve backed platforms that have changed how people create and consume media around the world, including Netflix, Spotify, Facebook, ByteDance, Electronic Arts and now Higgsfield,” said Jay Hoag, Founding General Partner at TCV. “We believe Alex and the Higgsfield team are delivering on a powerful vision at a pace of product velocity and market adoption that we have rarely seen: a radically faster, professional-grade and AI-native mechanism for creators, brand marketers and agencies alike to turn ideas into images and video,” said Neil Tolaney, General Partner at TCV.

Higgsfield is defining a new category, AI-native visual media: images, video and film conceived, produced and adapted on AI platforms. Brands and agencies, including Fortune 500 companies, use it to turn a single campaign concept into up to 100 ad variants for different markets and platforms. Higgsfield has more than 40 million users in 238 countries and territories across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, with the United States as its largest single market and Europe as its largest region by usage.

Eighteen months after launch, Higgsfield crossed $1 billion in annualized revenue in September. Enterprise is its fastest-growing business, growing more than 100% month over month, and revenue under contract from business customers has grown tenfold since June. Independent commercial spend data from Ramp identifies Higgsfield as the fastest-growing image and video AI vendor, capturing market share from competing platforms faster than any other provider in the space.

The investment comes as spending on visual content rises and the way it is made changes. WPP Media forecasts global advertising revenue will reach $1.3 trillion in 2026, and names AI as a primary driver of that growth. In the U.S., the IAB expects digital video ad spending to exceed $80 billion this year, with nearly two-in-three buyers now using GenAI for digital video creative, up from half in 2025.

Higgsfield serves three sectors that run on visual content: marketing & advertising, entertainment and the creator economy. Each is a large and growing market, and in each, demand for visual content is outpacing the capacity of traditional production. Because demand for content now grows with the number of audiences a business wants to reach, Higgsfield’s market continues to expand as personalization becomes standard practice.

Scaling the visual token economy

As AI shifts from training models to running them at scale, Higgsfield expects the next phase to be defined by the applications that turn tokens into the most valuable output. Higgsfield is building that layer for visual AI, bringing leading video, image and audio models together with its proprietary creative technology to turn compute into finished commercial work.

Visual generation earns far more per token than text. Industry benchmarks put generative video’s effective yield at $30 to $150 per million equivalent tokens, compared with $0.15 to $0.60 for text. Commercial visual work is also rarely generated once: a single campaign calls for a first version, variations to test against each other, and adaptations for each market and language.

Higgsfield has become one of the largest AI media platforms in the world, processing 12 trillion tokens across 150 million generations every month.

“AI factories produce intelligence in the form of tokens and the application layer is where those tokens become useful,” said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of physical AI simulation at NVIDIA. “The collaboration between Higgsfield and NVIDIA across hardware and software is turning compute into creative work for millions of users and hundreds of the world’s largest brands.”

Higgsfield has a long-standing collaboration with NVIDIA across hardware and software.

Higgsfield has scaled end to end on NVIDIA infrastructure at every stage, from L40 and A40 GPUs through the Hopper and Blackwell generations, and is now expanding to NVIDIA Vera Rubin to meet growing demand.

Higgsfield leverages NVIDIA Dynamo to securely deploy and scale custom inference workloads on its own GPU infrastructure.

Kök Börü, Higgsfield’s 15-minute animated short film, was powered by NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure. Higgsfield open-sourced the full project and turned it into a free course on Higgsfield Academy, its learning platform for AI filmmaking, where more than 150,000 creators have completed lessons.

The financing will support product development, global infrastructure, hiring and go-to-market expansion.

About Higgsfield

Higgsfield is an AI-native multimedia content creation platform for brands, agencies, studios and professional creators, built for teams that work at professional scale where output quality and consistency matter. The platform has more than 40 million users across 238 countries and territories, with the United States as its largest market. Higgsfield was co-founded by Alex Mashrabov, Kazakhstani AI engineer Yerzat Dulat, and Mahi de Silva. Mashrabov previously co-founded AI Factory, the computer vision company behind Snapchat’s Cameos and face filters, which Snap acquired in 2019. To learn more, visit higgsfield.ai.

Media contact:

Amanda Coffee,

Head of Public Relations,

amanda.c@higgsfield.ai

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SOURCE Higgsfield Inc.