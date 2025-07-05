Hide and Seek Becomes Life and Death in Ire: a Prologue, Available Now on Steam and Epic Games Store

Start of New Horror Franchise from ProbablyMonsters Begins Today, Launches Alongside 25 Percent Discount as Part of Steam Scream 4.

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company, today released the opening act of its new horror franchise in Ire: A Prologue, available now on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is the start of an ambitious franchise being developed by veteran world builders Matt Case (former head of interactive at HBO) and CJ Cowan (former story team lead for Bungie’s Destiny) and will set up mysteries and stories to be explored in the years to come. Ire: A Prologue is priced at $19.99, but during Steam Scream 4, players can add it to their libraries for a limited time at $14.99, or 25% off.









Ire: A Prologue is a first-person, single-player narrative horror game where hide and seek is life and death. Players must navigate through the memories of Emily – a young teenager trapped on an abandoned ship in the Bermuda Triangle, relentlessly hunted by a monster that reacts to her actions. The saga evolves as players survive 13 ‘loops’ through the ship’s dark recesses, piecing together what happened to Emily and the crew, each loop revealing new secrets – and new stories.

“Ire: A Prologue is a nostalgic love letter to 80’s and 90’s horror, built for horror fans as the first taste of a much larger story,” said ProbablyMonsters Narrative Director CJ Cowan. “It’s a passion project that our team has always wanted to work on, and we imagined it from the start as something players can experience just in time for Halloween. We can’t wait to see how players connect with its atmosphere, mysteries, and characters as the story unfolds.”

Ire: A Prologue is built in Unreal Engine 5, providing a high-fidelity, realistic atmosphere with full 3D spatial audio and 7.1 surround sound. The game features a unique tension system, in which the ambient sounds, music, and Emily’s breathing all respond to your actions, building suspense in real time. The haunting orchestral score for Ire: A Prologue was recorded at Treasure Isle Studio with the Nashville Recording Orchestra, as well as a fully-voiced narrative and memorable characters that will establish the Ire universe and the stories to come.

Ire: A Prologue has an ESRB rating of Teen and is available for $19.99 via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and is temporarily discounted to $14.99 during Steam Scream 4. Players can experience the game’s opening in a free demo on both platforms.

To learn more about Ire: A Prologue, visit the games’ official website and watch the launch trailer, or follow the game on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, BlueSky or YouTube for updates.

About ProbablyMonsters

Founded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company committed to changing the way games are made. Its unique model allows development teams to focus on delivering high-quality titles across a variety of genres, while a robust central services team allows for operational flexibility. The company is built from a talented team of experienced and innovative game development leaders who have a proven track record of launching projects of all sizes. With an eye towards strong, original IP and memorable experiences that engage and delight players of all kinds, ProbablyMonsters is building a vibrant portfolio of games that reflect its mission and creative direction.

For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

